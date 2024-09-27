Liberia: Frontpageafrica Ranked Liberia's Most Read Newspaper in 2024 Internews Geopoll Survey

Monrovia — A survey conducted by GeoPoll, a reputable survey institution, hired by Internews, has ranked the FrontPageAfrica newspaper far above several newspapers in Liberia.

The survey reported that FrontPage Africa was the most popular newspaper nationally in August 2024 with 325,000 readers on average.

This raking places the paper far above several others included on the US -media-based group survey.

Daily Observer, who came next to FrontPageAfrica, had 140,000 readers as of August 2024, according to the survey.

Other newspapers coming in the queue include Inquirer Newspaper with 85,000 readers, The New Dawn with 81,000 readers, the New Liberia with 78,000 readers, Women Voices with 64,000 readers, In Profile Daily with 60,000 readers, and the Liberian Investigator having 54,000 readers.

FrontPageAfrica's rating of 325,000 shows a wide gap between its peers at second and third places, making the paper maintain its outstanding status in Liberia.

The survey report named LNTV and Spoon TV as the most popular TV stations nationally in August 2024, with Spoon TV having a higher affinity for males (113%) while LNTV has a higher affinity for females.

Accordingly, ELBC was the top station with 108,000 average listeners, although Spoon FM was at second with 94,000. Spoon FM was the top station among females with a 3.8 rating, compared to 3.5 for ELBC.

Among males, ELBC led, followed by OK FM at 2nd, and Spoon in 3rd.

According to the survey, the data in the report included all top TV and radio stations across the country.

The data further shows that LNTV and Spoon TV were the most popular TV stations nationally with 116,000 and 77,000 viewers on average respectively during this period.

LNTV was ranked 1st in viewership among the male audience with over 50,000 viewers on average followed closely by Spoon TV with 43,000 viewers on average, while among the female audience, LNTV took the lead with 66,000 viewers on average.

Spoon TV and KMTV came in as the 2nd and 3rd in viewership respectively in this demographic.

At the same time, Prime time evening average audiences are considerably higher than average ratings throughout the day, with LNTV leading at 142,000 average viewers.

Also, Tamma TV climbed into the 3rd position during weekday primetime.

However, the report shows that LNTV and Spoon TV were the leading TV stations in audience shares both nationally and during the weekday shows and are the most popular TV stations in both male and female audiences. LNTV had a significantly higher share among females (50%) compared to males (33%). KMTV had a higher share among males (12%) compared to females (7%).

Although LNTV and Spoon had the highest male ratings, stations with the highest Male affinity include Tamma TV (149%), Light TV (141%), and KMTV (130%).

Spoon FM was the top station for Mid Morning Weekday, followed up by ELBC and then Freedom FM in third. For Drive, Spoon, ELBC, and OK FM all compete for the top 3 spots with 10%, 10%, 9% share and respectively.

The survey considered the average audience with an estimated number of individuals reached by a station for an interval of collection (30 minutes TV and 2 hours radio) which can be averaged over a specified period.

The data encompassed all top TV and radio stations across the country. With the focus on the Independent Media.

The GeoPoll Internews Liberia report noted that LNTV (state-run) Radio- BBC (international), ELBC (state-run), and ECOWAS were excluded from that definition, although they are included in the report to avoid biases in survey responses.

The proportion (%) viewing or listening to a specific station, out of all of those viewing or listening at that time. Panel Universe Estimate - The estimated population within the target audience presented.

Nationally, the panel includes anyone aged 15 years +Affinity - An index of loyalty, the higher the number (towards and above 1) the more frequently the audience watches/listens to that particular station.

The methodology used for its data collection included a One-hour which provides the most accurate, most cost-efficient erasure media daily.

The sample collected came from any respondent within the country with a mobile phone under one of GeoPoll's partner Mobile Network Operators as well as GeoPoll screens for users who are aged 15+ and aim to achieve a representative panel across demographics.

All data were collected via SMS, and are available on the online UI dashboard.