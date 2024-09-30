Nigeria: Troops Destroyed 20 Illegal Bunkering Sites in Niger Delta - Army

The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, said its troops have destroyed over 20 illegal oil bunkering sites, impounded 22 boats and arrested 22 suspects.

A statement issued in Port Harcourt at the weekend by its spokesman, Lt. Col. Danjuma Jonah, said six arms of various calibres and cartridges with over 118,000 litres of stolen products were recovered in various operations conducted across the region.

"In the operations conducted in Rivers State, troops effectively denied the economic saboteurs freedom of action.

"In Jigama, Bille general area, Degema LGA, troops effectively deactivated 4 active artisanal refineries, 3 wooden boats and recovered over 35,000 litres of stolen products.

"Relatedly, in Krakarma, Bille general area, Degema LGA 4 active illegal refining sites, 3 fibre as well as 2 wooden boats were destroyed with over 14,000 litres of stolen automotive gas oil and 8,000 stolen crude recovered.

"At Orashi River, 2 wooden boats with over 5,500 litres of condensates were intercepted. This was in addition to one suspect arrested in connection to the act of vandalizing the pipeline behind Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), Gas Plant in Ogba/Ndoni/Egbema LGA (ONELGA)," it said.

The army spokesman said troops intercepted several vehicles loaded with stolen products along Obiafu Ndoni and Kreigani in ONELGA,

"In Bayelsa State, around Okokokiri general area, in Nembe LGA, one illegal refining site, 2 massive metal tanks, with reservoirs were deactivated with over 30,000 litres of stolen products recovered.

"Also, Diebu Creek in Southern Ijaw LGA (SILGA), 2 active illegal refining site, 3 drums, 5 boats with over 4,500 litres of stolen products were confiscated.

"Similarly, around Tobo, Obotoro, Arugba and Okegbene Creeks also in SILGA, several illegal refining sites, 9 drums, 6 wooden boats with over 15,000 litres of illegally refined products were cumulatively recovered from the areas.

"Additionally, 2 illegal connection points have been identified by troops at Agip pipeline close to Idu Wellhead 4 with 200 meters nylon hose. This was reported accordingly to NAOC for remedial attention.

"Similarly, in Delta State, following tip off, troops of the Division on routine operations at Oghareki Community in Ethiope West LGA intercepted a Lexus RX 350 Jeep with Reg No Abuja YAB 347 CQ.

"The vehicle was intercepted with 3 suspects. An extensive search conducted in the vehicle led to the recovery of 5 pump action rifles, one dane gun, one axe with 51 cartridges. The 3 suspects have been handed over to the relevant security agency for investigation.

"In a related development, at Opumami Oil Field in Warri South LGA, one wooden boat was intercepted, stealing crude from a Wellhead at the field. The suspects fled the scene before troops arrived," the statement said.

The statement also said 3 active illegal refining sites, with several holding facilities, sacks and drums estimated to have contained over 7,500 litres of stolen crude were successfully deactivated at Benneth Island general area in Warri South LGA.

"These were in addition to several vehicles intercepted across the state with numerous seizures of stolen products, particularly at Uzere Community in Isoko South LGA and around Asaba Ase Communities in Ndokwa East LGA.

"These operations led to a total seizure of over 3,000 litres of stolen products and arrest of 3 suspects," it added.