Nigeria: BBNaija S9 - Ocee, Topher Evicted As 8 Housemates Make Finals [full List]

Big Brother Naija housemates, Ocee and Topher have been evicted from the show as they failed to make the cut for the final week.

The duo joined Kassia who got evicted earlier during the Sunday Live Eviction show.

Their eviction seals the status of the remaining eight housemates who are now confirmed as the finalists for this year's edition.

The remaining housemates are Kellyrae, Nelly, Anita, Sooj, Victoria, Wanni, Ozee and Onyeka.

The show, which started with 28 housemates, has seen 20 contestants evicted over the course of nine weeks.

As the competition heads into its final week, the remaining housemates are now vying for the grand prize of ₦100 million.

The prize package includes a cash reward, a brand-new SUV, and additional sponsored prizes that are yet to be unveiled.

The grand finale is scheduled for Sunday, October 6, 2024, as the season nears its conclusion.

Vanguard News