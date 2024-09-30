Nigeria: BBNaiija 9 - Topher, Mbadiwe Twin Ocee Evicted

Topher of the former Aces Duo and Ocee of the Mbadiwe Twins, have been evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija season 9 'No Loose Guard' reality TV show.

Ocee and Topher were evicted this Sunday shortly after HOH Kellyrae's wife, Kassia, was evicted.

24-year-old corperate personality Topher got into a romantic relationship with fellow housemate Anita, who is 29 year-old, sparking drama and controversies in the House.

Ocee Mbadiwe had also informed fellow housemates a few days ago that his fiancee, who is pregnant outside the House, was celebrating her birthday.

Both Topher and Ocee may now canvass for their partners Sooj and Ozee Mbadiwe outside the House, to win the grand prize of N100million when the show climaxes next Sunday, October 6.