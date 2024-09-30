Nigeria: BBNaija 9 - Hoh Kellyrae's Wife Kasia Evicted From House

29 September 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ruth Nwokwu and Nafisat Abdulrahman

Kassia Sule, wife of BBNaija 9 Head of House (HoH) Kellyrae, has been evicted from the ongoing 'No Loose Guard' reality TV show on Sunday night.

Kellyrae and Kassia got into the show as DoubleKay Duo and had planned on keeping their marital status a secret from fellow housemates until this Sunday night when Kellyrae revealed his marital status to fellow housemates after his eviction from the House.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the management team of the couple had informed their fans via an Instagram post to concentrate on Kellyrae after the dissolution of the pairing arrangement of housemates a few weeks ago.

This they explained would help Kellyrae eventually win the N100 million grand prize when the show climaxes next Sunday, October 6.

