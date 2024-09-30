South Africa: Manhunt Underway After 17 People Killed in 2 Mass Shootings in South Africa

Police in South Africa are hunting for suspects after 17 people including 15 women were killed in two mass shootings that took place in close proximity to each other in a remote town in Eastern Cape province.

A search was underway for the suspects, national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said in a statement on Saturday.

The victims were 15 women and two men, she said. An eighteenth victim is in a critical condition in hospital.

The shootings took place in the early hours of Saturday in the town of Lusikisiki in Eastern Cape province in southeastern South Africa.

Video released by police showed that the shootings occurred at two houses in the same neighborhood - a collection of rural homesteads on the outskirts of the town.

Twelve women and a man were killed in one house and three women and a man were killed in the other house, police said.

"A manhunt has been launched to apprehend those behind these heinous killings," Mathe said.

"The South African Police Service has launched an extensive search to bring those responsible for these brutal killings to justice. We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of our communities."

Children among the victims

Local media Dispatch Live reported the victims were believed to be relatives and neighbours who had gathered to prepare for a traditional ritual to mark the end of mourning of a mother and daughter murdered a year ago.

Local Ingquza Hil mayor Nonkosi Pepping was quoted saying: "The gunmen came and shot randomly killing everyone. Women and children were also killed in the bloody shooting.

"This has left the community terrified."

South Africa has one of the highest homicide rates in the world, and mass shootings have become increasingly common in recent years, sometimes targeting people in their homes.

Contract killings come cheap in South Africa

Ten members of the same family, seven of them women and one a 13-year-old boy, were killed in a mass shooting at their home in the neighboring KwaZulu-Natal province last April.

(with newswires)