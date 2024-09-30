South Africa: 'Everyone Was Home for Ceremony' - 18th Victim Dies in Lusikisiki Mass Shooting

Specialist police units have been sent to Lusikisiki after attackers killed 17 people in two houses late on Friday night, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said on Saturday. The 18th victim, who was taken to hospital in a critical condition, died on Sunday afternoon.

An 18th victim of a mass shooting in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, died in hospital on Sunday afternoon, 29 September 2024.

Gunmen almost wiped out an entire family on Friday night as attackers started shooting at the homes of siblings who were living next to each other in Ngobozana village, with only six people, four women, a man and a newborn baby, surviving.

"Everyone was home," a community member said. "They were preparing for a traditional ceremony."

It is understood that the bodies of the deceased were identified at the state morgue in Lusikisiki on Sunday.

Community members said on Sunday that the family had gathered to prepare for Umombolo, a traditional ceremony signalling the end of a mourning period. The deaths they had been mourning were of their grandmother and sister, who were both gunned down last year.

On Saturday afternoon, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said that specialist units were combing the scene for clues.

"This morning, we got the call about Lusikisiki. It is a very sad incident," he said in Gqeberha on Saturday.

"Forensic investigators and other specialists have been sent there. We are hoping to...