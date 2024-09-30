Nigeria: From Joy to Despair - Numba-Koro's PHC Struggles With Dilapidation and Inadequate Care

blog

⁠In January 2013, the Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) Health Centre in Numba-Koro community of Suleja, Niger State, was officially commissioned, bringing relief to residents who previously travelled long distances for antenatal care at high financial cost. However, more than 11 years after, that sense of joy has turned to despair as the facility becomes dilapidated, keeping patients and health providers away.

The worsening condition of the facility is now a major concern for the community, particularly regarding its potential impact on maternal health. Asiya Muhammed, resident of Numba-Koro, raised this concern about the poor condition of the hospital, stating that it makes it difficult for her, as a pregnant woman, to access necessary drugs and services.

The facility which is a level 1 PHC, is meant to be equipped with essential drugs, toilets, electricity, and clean water sources. It also requires a protective fence with at least 12 trained staff to provide basic health services to around 1,500 to 2,000 people. However, this is not the case as the facility lacks these basic provisions and has only two contract staff and four volunteers serving over 6,000 people living in the community and the neighbouring villages.

Maryam Mustapha Tanimu, the facility's Officer-in-Charge stated that the healthcare centre currently provides immunisation and antennal services to over 50 women weekly, but "has no drugs. Our toilets are blocked, and the soak-away is broken. Our roof is seriously leaking, we need help," Maryam explained.

Alhaji Ibrahim Tanko Yakubu, the ward head of Numba Koro, recalls the community's initial excitement when the facility was first built due to its excellent condition. However, the roof being partially blown off by strong winds and the toilet becoming unusable has rendered the facility almost ineffective. "We still go there when we are sick, but in serious cases like labour, our women sometimes trek to Maje, which is 5 kilometres, or to Suleja which is more than 15 kilometres away for delivery," he said.

Attahiru Muhammed, one of the Community Project Management Committee (CPMC) member noted that, "one of the challenges we have in this facility is the shortage of healthcare providers. Sometimes patients are rushed in at night and there are no staff on night shift. One time the hospital roof was blown off by wind. Since there was no help from the government, the community members had to put money together to fix it. Yet the roof is still in bad shape."

A closer examination exposed the facility's alarming deterioration with patients receiving care under rain-damaged ceilings, with poor toilets and sanitary facilities, including the lack of essential medications.

The well-being of Numba-Koro community is a collective responsibility of all stakeholders. The current state of CSDP Health Centre in Numba-Koro presents a concern for patients seeking health services at the facility.

The Numba-Koro health centre urgently needs improvement of its basic infrastructures. Also, upgrading the facility to a level 2 PHC will ensure it deliver efficient, equitable, and quality healthcare services for 24 hours. This aligns with the second focal area of government's four-point agenda for the 2023-2026 health sector's strategic renewal plan, which aims to ensure that each electoral ward has at least a functional level 2 PHC.

The community members of Numba-Koro are hereby urging the government and concerned authorities to:

1. Renovate the health facility and construct a fence and toilets with potable water.

2. Recruit more trained health workers to enable the facility runs 24-hours daily.

3. Ensure constant supply of essential medications to the facility.