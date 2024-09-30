Nigeria: Independence Anniversary - Govt Declares October 1, Public Holiday

28 September 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

The minister reiterated the need for Nigerians to reflect on the labour of our heroes past and be inspired for the tasks ahead.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Tuesday, 1 October, a public holiday to commemorate the nation's 64th Independence Day Anniversary.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made this known in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Magdalene Ajani, on Saturday in Abuja.

Mr Tunji-Ojo congratulated Nigerians in and outside the country on the occasion, a News Agency of Nigeria report highlighted, on Saturday.

He commended the patient and hardworking Nigerian men and women, adding that their sacrifices would not be in vain.

The minister reiterated the need for Nigerians to reflect on the labour of our heroes past and be inspired for the tasks ahead.

While wishing Nigerians a happy celebration, the minister urged them to continue to be steadfast in nation-building.

Meanwhile, Nigeria's 64th Independence Anniversary celebration would be low-key, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, has said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Akume said this at the Inter-ministerial committee at the World Press Conference on Nigeria's 64th Independence Anniversary in Abuja on Thursday, themed 'Reflection on the past, inspiring the future'.

"The president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, has said it should be low-key," Mr Akume said, sighting the plight of Nigerians at this moment, for the reserved celebration.

The continuous increase in transportation costs, caused by the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu's administration has led to unprecedented inflation and economic hardship in Nigeria.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.