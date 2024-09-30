East Africa: Biden to Skip East Africa, Visit Angola in First Africa Trip

26 September 2024
Business Day Africa (Nairobi)
By Gerald Andae in Washington

US President Joe Biden will bypass East Africa during his first visit to the continent as president, instead choosing Angola as his destination, the White House announced during the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Mr Biden, who will not seek reelection in November, is set to visit Angola's capital, Luanda, from October 13 to 15. This will be his first visit to the country since assuming office four years ago.

The trip, initially promised for February after his reelection, follows a commitment Mr Biden made to visit Africa while in office.

In May, Biden told Kenyan President William Ruto he planned to visit the continent in 2024, sparking speculation that Kenya would be his first stop due to the "special" relationship between the two nations.

"I plan on going in February after I am reelected," Biden said after a meeting with Ruto at the White House in May.

During his visit to Angola, Biden will discuss economic partnerships, including plans for Africa's first transcontinental open-access rail network connecting the Atlantic and Indian Oceans.

The White House emphasised that the visit would celebrate the evolving US -Angola relationship and highlight Washington's ongoing commitment to African partnerships.

"The President's visit to Luanda underscores how working together to tackle shared challenges benefits both the United States and African countries," the White House said in a statement.

Read the original article on Business Day Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Business Day Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.