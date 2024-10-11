Angolan President Talks With Joe Biden About Rescheduling the Visit

Luanda — Angolan President, João Lourenço, on Thursday spoke on the phone with the USA President, about the new date for Joe Biden's state visit to Angola.

According to a note issued by the Press Office of the Angolan President, the conversation touched on the postponement of Joe Biden's visit to Angola, with a view to the rescheduling of this trip to the southern African country, initially set for 13-15 October.

João Lourenço seized the moment to express his solidarity to the US Administration and people for the calamities caused by Hurricane Milton.

President Joe Biden has postponed his trip to Angola following the devastation caused by Hurricane Milton, which last Wednesday battered the State of Florida, having so far killed ten people.

Strong winds, blowing at the speed of about 160 kilomtres per hour, causing tornadoes, were registered in the US coast. The authorities have issued security warnings, with a view to protecting coastal communities.

ART/jmc