Cote d'Ivoire: KQ Flight to Abidjan Makes Air Turn Back Due to Anti-Icing Fault

27 September 2024
Business Day Africa (Nairobi)
By Gerald Andae

Kenya Airways flight KQ520, en route to Abidjan, was forced to make an air turn back to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Wednesday due to a technical issue with the aircraft's anti-icing system.

The flight, originally scheduled to depart in the morning, was delayed for four hours, eventually taking off from Nairobi at 12:42 pm, disrupting travel plans for hundreds of passengers.

The flight, operated by B737-800, turned back three hours into the journey after the pilot identified a malfunction in the anti-icing system and opted to return as a safety precaution.

"The anti-icing system had an issue, and due to the long flight and potential thunderstorms along the route, the crew decided to come back," said the airline in an interview with the Business Day Africa.

Anti-icing systems prevent ice build-up on aircraft surfaces by using heat, which causes moisture to evaporate before ice can form.

The technical fault forced the aircraft to circle over Nairobi while dumping fuel to reduce weight, ensuring a safe landing. Aircraft are required to land within specific weight limits for safety reasons.

Separately, operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport were briefly disrupted on Thursday morning due to a supply interruption of jet fuel.

Kenya Airways said the issue delayed some of its morning flights, though normal service resumed later in the afternoon.

"The issue has been rectified, and normal airport operations have now resumed," said the Kenya Airports Authority in a statement.

