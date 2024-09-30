Mali: Terrorists and Their Foreign Sponsors, Though 'Weakened' Still Pose a Threat, Mali Minister Warns

The Deputy Prime Minister of Mali outlined on Saturday the steps the Government has taken to rebuild trust among the country's diverse communities and push back against terrorism, but he warned that "opportunistic' terrorist groups, and their foreign sponsors threatened toundo this work.

Addressing the UN General Assembly's annual debate, Abdoulaye Maiga said that since 2012, Mali had been experiencing a multifaceted crisis that led to the loss of more than half its territory and countless civilian lives.

This was largely due to violence perpetrated by an "opportunistic and incestuous association" of terrorist groups and other armed fighters. NATO's "haphazard" military intervention in Libya had also played a part in worsening the situation throughout the Sahel.

Indeed, terrorist activities, instigated by sponsors inside and outside the region, had a dire impact on Mali's security and stability due to rising violence, "all kinds of trafficking, money laundering and community conflicts," the Deputy Prime Minister explained.

Having witnessed the failure of international forces on its territory since 2013 to deal with these issues, Malian authorities decided to "take their fate in their own hands." Since 2021 Mali had launched a vast campaign to re-equip and reorganize the Malian defense and security forces.

After a subsequent national assessment, Malian authorities and citizens had together concluded that their country, its people and its defense and security forces had been "left pillaged and polluted; battered and humiliated; high and dry and stabbed in the back," by parties that had instigated violence, and looted the country's raw materials for their own gain. Such was the case for much of Africa.

Considering this "ruthless reality of international relations", especially as it pertains to Africa, Mali's president had earlier this year launched a 'national programme for education on values' aiming for Malians to recommit to their origins, "without which it would be difficult to image a bright future for our country in its legitimate quest to restore its sovereignty," Mr. Maiga explained.

As for Mali's ongoing political transition, he recalled that the Malian people had chosen to undertake political reforms before holding elections to establish good governance, among other goals. In addition, to further foster national unity, "which is the basis for all development efforts", the president, on 31 December 2023, the holding of the three phase inter-Malian dialogue for peace and reconciliation. The aim is to allow the nation to seek Malian solutions for the prevention, management and resolution of conflicts.

"We call on all Malians to support this trend towards reconciliation, a key step towards returning to constitutional order," Mr. Maiga said, going on to note that while the outcomes of the reconciliation process were still a guiding principle, the newly reinvigorated security forces had been successful in, among others, efforts to recover all regions form the hands of terrorist groups, particularly in Kidal.

Even though the terrorist groups had been "severely weakened" as Malian defense forces have been deployed throughout the country, those "criminals" continued "desperate attempts to undermine Mali's territorial integrity, he said, denouncing the support of such actors by "foreign State sponsors".

Mr. Maiga also recalled that, earlier this year, the member States of the Confederation of the States of the Sahel sent a joint letter to the Security Council to condemn Ukrainian authorities' support for international terrorism; denounce the aggression against Mali; and demand that the Council take appropriate measures against the Ukrainian Government.

He also criticized France for its acts of aggression against Mali and its involvement in promoting terrorism in the Sahel through armed, economic and media terrorism.

Finally, the Deputy Foreign Minister expressed surprise at the "fierce hostility" from some officials of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) "who are acting on orders of imperialists and neocolonial entities".

Click here for the full statement (in French).