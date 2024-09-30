Nigeria: Bandits Kidnap NURTW Chairman, Neighbour's 3 Children in Kaduna

29 September 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Isaiah Benjamin

Again, bandits have abducted the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Kidandan Village of Giwa local government area of Kaduna State.

The bandits, who invaded the village in their numbers at about 9:30pm on Saturday night, also abducted three children of a health worker in the village.

Most of the villagers were said to have retired home early on the fateful day following a heavy downpour of rain, which the bandits took advantage of to carry out the attack unchallenged.

The kidnapped NURTW chairman, identified as Tasiu Habibu, was a precious victim of kidnapping before he was released by the bandits after spending about 60 days in their custody followed by a ransom payment.

A resident of the town, who simply gave his name as Sanusi Kidandan, confirmed the incident, stressing that the bandits came in a large number shooting sporadically into the air creating fears among the villagers before making away with the victims.

"The father of the three children is a neighbour of the NURTW chairman. But they only took the children, all minors, including the chairman, making four people in total. The abductors shot sporadically during the invasion. They came around 9:30pm," he disclosed.

According to him, one villager, Idris Jibril, who was shot by the bandits, was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Munsir Hassan, was not successful at the time of filing this report.

