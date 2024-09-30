Nigeria: Bandits Kill Two, Kidnap 40 At Defence Minister's Hometown

A resident, Ibrahim Haru, said the terrorits invaded the community, shooting indiscriminately.

An attack on Saturday night at the hometown of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has resulted in the killing of two persons and the abduction of about 40 people.

Residents said the abducted persons in the incident at Janboka, a community in the Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, are mostly women and children.

The latest attack came a week after the terrorists released 10 abducted persons after collecting a N10 million ransom, residents said.

One of the residents, Ibrahim Haru, said the terrorists shot indiscriminately as they entered the community.

Mr Haru said most of the people abducted are women and children. He said a headcount conducted after daybreak on Sunday showed about 40 residents were missing.

He identified the persons killed as Malam Isah and a teenage boy. He said they were killed while fleeing from the attack.

He said the terrorists struck despite the presence of local security guards in the community, lamenting that attacks in the Maradun local council area were becoming frequent.

Maradun is the hometown of the Minister of State for Defence, Mr Matawalle, who is the immediate past governor of the state.

The police spokesperson in Zamfara State, Yazeed Abubakar, told PREMIUM TIMES that he was yet to be briefed about the development.