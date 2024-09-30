Liberia: President Boakai Urges Global Support for Liberia's Bid for UN Security Council Seat

The President of the Republic of Liberia, Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has delivered an impassioned plea at the United Nations headquarters in New York. The Liberian leader called upon the international community to support Liberia's candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2026-2027 term. President Boakai's request is not just symbolic; it is grounded in Liberia's historical legacy and its growing role in both regional and global security arenas.

Speaking to representatives of member states, President Boakai framed Liberia's bid within a broader historical and moral context. "Liberia's history is closely intertwined with the ideals of the United Nations. Our commitment to fostering peace, resolving conflicts, and advocating for self-determination across Africa is well documented," Boakai said. Indeed, Liberia's role as a founding member of the United Nations and its predecessor, the League of Nations, underscores its deep-rooted commitment to the principles of peace, security, and human dignity--ideals enshrined both in the country's Constitution and its diplomatic history.

Liberia's Historical Role in International Diplomacy

Liberia's aspiration to serve on the Security Council is underpinned by a rich history of diplomatic engagement. As the first African country to gain independence, Liberia has long been at the forefront of pan-African movements, advocating for the self-determination of African peoples. The country's participation in founding significant regional organizations such as the African Union (AU), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and the Mano River Union (MRU) highlights its consistent efforts to promote cooperation, peace, and development on the continent.

The African Union, an embodiment of African unity and security, has been central to addressing conflicts across the continent, and Liberia has played an instrumental role in its initiatives. As a member of ECOWAS, Liberia has supported and participated in several peacekeeping operations across West Africa, including interventions in Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, and most notably, its own civil wars. ECOWAS's successes in conflict resolution and democratic transitions, which Liberia has contributed to, demonstrate the nation's capacity to address complex regional challenges.

Liberia's recent record in peacebuilding and conflict resolution is one of transformation. Following years of brutal civil war, which spanned the 1990s and early 2000s, Liberia embarked on a remarkable journey toward peace, reconciliation, and democracy. Under the leadership of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and now with President Boakai at the helm, Liberia has solidified its standing as a beacon of post-conflict recovery in Africa. This experience provides Liberia with unique insights into the nuances of peacebuilding, conflict prevention, and reconstruction, making the country particularly well-equipped to contribute to the UN Security Council's deliberations.

Liberia and global security

The West African subregion, while marked by pockets of conflict and instability, has seen steady progress toward peace, thanks in part to the work of ECOWAS and other regional bodies that Liberia supports. Liberia has long been an advocate for a multi-faceted approach to security in West Africa, one that prioritizes dialogue and diplomacy while balancing the need for decisive military action when required. This balanced perspective has guided Liberia's approach to regional security, including its support for ECOWAS peacekeeping missions.

In recent years, Liberia's influence in regional diplomacy has grown, particularly in advocating for sustainable peace and security frameworks. President Boakai, in his address, emphasized Liberia's commitment to these ideals: "Liberia's experience in overcoming conflict equips us with unique insights into peacebuilding and conflict resolution, making us well-positioned to contribute meaningfully to the Security Council's work." This statement encapsulates Liberia's conviction that its own hard-earned peace can serve as a model for addressing conflicts elsewhere, especially in regions where prolonged instability has devastating consequences on development and governance.

Liberia has also been vocal on the global stage about pressing issues such as climate change and sustainable development. For a nation that is both rich in natural resources and vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, Liberia has stressed the importance of addressing the intersection between environmental sustainability and security. President Boakai reiterated Liberia's focus on these priorities, aligning the country's global agenda with broader international goals such as the Paris Agreement and the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Liberia's advocacy for environmental security is timely, particularly as climate change increasingly exacerbates conflicts over resources in fragile regions.

Liberia's push for global representation

In his address, President Boakai emphasized Liberia's unwavering dedication to multilateralism, a core principle that guides the nation's foreign policy. Liberia's bid for a non-permanent seat on the Security Council is rooted in its belief that diverse voices must be heard in global decision-making processes. "As a member of the Security Council, Liberia will bring a perspective shaped by our history along with our unwavering commitment to the values enshrined in the UN Charter," Boakai affirmed.

This call for inclusivity in global governance comes at a critical time for the United Nations. With global powers grappling with issues ranging from geopolitical tensions to rising populism, there is a growing need for nations like Liberia -- ones with lived experience of conflict resolution, resilience, and reconciliation -- to contribute to the Security Council's work. Liberia's participation would also reflect the broader aspirations of the African continent, which has increasingly sought greater representation in global governance structures.

While Liberia's candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the Security Council is ambitious, it is not without precedent. Liberia's robust participation in peacekeeping efforts, its commitment to multilateralism, and its track record of advocating for African unity and self-determination provide a solid foundation for its bid. Moreover, Liberia's unique position as both a post-conflict nation and a diplomatic leader in Africa enables it to offer valuable insights into contemporary security challenges.

With President Boakai's leadership, Liberia's candidacy for the 2026-2027 term reflects the country's desire to engage constructively with global powers while amplifying the voices of smaller nations, particularly those in Africa. Liberia's readiness to contribute to global peace, security, and governance cannot be understated. The nation's history, resilience, and forward-looking approach to regional and global challenges make it a compelling candidate for a seat at the world's most powerful decision-making table.

As President Boakai concluded his appeal, he emphasized the nation's readiness to make meaningful contributions, not only to peace and security but also to the broader values of governance, human rights, and sustainable development. Liberia's bid is a testament to the country's enduring commitment to the ideals that the United Nations was founded upon--ideals that Liberia has helped shape for over a century. The international community now faces the opportunity to acknowledge this legacy and support Liberia's vision for a more peaceful and secure world.