Liberia: Shaita Angels and Watanga Win LFA Super Cups

Monrovia — Shaita Angels and Watanga FC were crowned champions of the 2024-2025 Liberia Football Association (LFA) Super Cups after matches played on Sunday at the SKD Stadium in Paynesville.

Shaita Angels, the women's knockout champions, defeated league champions Determine Girls 4-3 in post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw in a classic showpiece.

Shaita went down in the 60th minute due to an own goal, but defender Esther Massalley scored the equalizer a few minutes later.

On loan from Women's Community League side Nimba Girls, Massalley headed home a cross from Gambian U-20 attacker Salimata Saidykhan to bring the Angels level.

Both teams failed to break the deadlock in regulation time, and per the rules, the match went straight to penalties.

Liberia Women's U-20 goalkeeper Aberta Pratt saved two penalties for Shaita, after Hawa Kpan had missed the first kick of the shootout.

The victory marked Shaita Angels' second consecutive triumph over Determine Girls, who they also defeated earlier this year to clinch the knockout cup.

It also ended Determine Girls' dominance on the local scene. With teams featuring several foreign players, the women's Super Cup, for the first time in recent years, showcased high-quality football.

Shaita Angels Coach Moore Winn said the victory serves as a warning to the rest of the teams in the Women's Upper League.

"Well, this will serve as an alarm to our opponents as to how prepared we are for the new league season," Winn said.

He added that the upcoming league will be highly competitive, but he is confident his team can win the title.

In the male Super Cup, Watanga outclassed 10-man Paynesville FC with a commanding 4-0 victory.

Emmanuel Sieh netted a hat-trick, while defender Prince Nagbo scored an own goal.

Coming off an excellent display in the CAF Confederation Cup, Paynesville looked the better side in the first 30 minutes. However, they broke down after skipper Ayetay Yangbe was red-carded for handling the ball off the line in the 44th minute.

Watanga's 17-year-old striker Emmanuel Sieh converted the penalty, and Paynesville went 2-0 down just before halftime due to Nagbo's own goal.

Sieh sealed the trophy with additional goals in the 61st and 86th minutes.