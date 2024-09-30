Liberia: Senator Momo Cyrus Fulfills U.S.$1,000 Grant to Lutheran University Valedictorian

Voinjama City — Lofa County Senator Momo Tarnuekollie Cyrus has fulfilled his promise of a US$1,000 grant to the 2024 valedictorian of the Lutheran University's Esther Bacon School of Midwifery. During the university's graduation ceremony, Senator Cyrus committed the funds to Ms. Charlesetta Gbozeh, also known as "Classic CG Junequeen," to support her further education at Cuttington University in Bong County.

On September 26, 2024, the Senator's office delivered the US$1,000 cash grant to Ms. Gbozeh, honoring the commitment made during the recent commencement exercise in Zorzor, where she was recognized for her outstanding academic performance.

Arthur Kowah, Chief of Staff to Senator Cyrus, made the presentation at the Senator's Capitol Building office, praising Ms. Gbozeh's academic achievements and encouraging her to use the grant to continue her studies at Cuttington University Graduate School.

Ms. Gbozeh expressed her gratitude for the Senator's generosity, promising to use the funds to advance her graduate studies.

In a separate development, Senator Cyrus has continued to fulfill his commitments to the people of Lofa County by making significant strides in regional development. Recently, the Senator allocated 734,000 Liberian dollars to support various districts, including Kolahun, Wahassa, Lukunbeh, and Foya.

Among the projects funded, the women of Kamatahun Tahamba received 100,000 Liberian dollars to support their weaving project, part of a larger 200,000 Liberian dollar commitment. The women expressed their appreciation for the Senator's ongoing efforts and pledged to use the funds responsibly to enhance their livelihoods.

In Wahassa, the Yedeyama Women Agricultural Group received 50,000 Liberian dollars, part of a promised 100,000 Liberian dollar donation to boost agricultural activities. Similarly, the women of Lukunbeh benefitted from 100,000 Liberian dollars for their agricultural efforts.

Residents of Kamatahun Hasala received $1,500 USD, half of the total $3,000 USD project cost, to begin fencing their clinic facility. An additional 100,000 Liberian dollars was also allocated to empower women in the community.

In Foya District, citizens in Kpadiloe were given $500 USD worth of palm seedlings, fulfilling a request made during the Senator's campaign. An additional $500 USD is expected to further support the initiative. Community representative Dominic Fendoe expressed gratitude for Senator Cyrus's support and requested continued assistance to improve local livelihoods.

During his first eight months in office, Senator Cyrus has earned praise from residents across the beneficiary districts for his contributions to the development of Lofa County.