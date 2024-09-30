Liberia: Dweh Shines Against Bundesliga Outfit Eintracht Frankfurt

Monrovia — Sampson Dweh delivered an outstanding performance in his debut appearance in the UEFA Europa League.

Dweh was solid in defense as Viktoria Plzeň held German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt to a 3-3 draw in the first game of the Europa League phase.

The Liberian international played the full 90 minutes, recording two clearances, two blocked shots, and two interceptions.

The former LPRC Oilers defender also registered six tackles, completed 30 out of 38 passes (79% accuracy), delivered seven accurate long balls, and won six out of nine ground duels.

It was Dweh's late long throw that sparked the dramatic stoppage-time equalizer, helping his side come from behind to salvage a crucial point.

Frankfurt led 3-1 up until the 86th minute when Prince Kwabena Adu reduced the deficit by volleying in a long ball at the near post.

Things worsened for the hosts in the final minute of added time when Václav Jemelka found space in a crowded penalty area to finish off a long throw-in from Dweh, stunning Frankfurt with a late equalizer.

Viktoria Plzeň is in a league phase that includes English Premier League giants Manchester United.

The Liberian center-back continues his impressive form, having played every minute of Plzeň's matches so far this season.