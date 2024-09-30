Liberia: Saah Joseph Donates Medical Supplies to Bong County

Gbarnga — Montserrado County Senator Saah Joseph has donated a consignment of medical supplies valued at $210,646 to Bong County Senator Johnny Kpehe for distribution to the Bong County Health Team.

The donation ceremony, held on Sunday, September 29, 2024, in Gbarnga, saw Senator Joseph highlight the importance of bolstering the healthcare sector and improving access to essential medication for Bong County residents.

Senator Joseph explained that the medical supplies were provided by his partners at Gateway Medical Alliance, a U.S.-based organization, and that the donation is part of his ongoing efforts to support healthcare services in Liberia.

"This donation is intended to supplement the government's efforts to revamp the healthcare system, not only in Bong County but across Liberia," Senator Joseph said. He also promised to connect his colleague, Senator Johnny Kpehe, to Gateway Medical Alliance for future donations.

In addition to the medical supplies, Senator Joseph pledged to provide 50 computers to support Senator Kpehe's computer literacy program in Bong County.

Senator Joseph, a member of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), stated that similar donations will be made in other counties to strengthen the healthcare delivery system, in line with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration's priorities.

The donation of a 40-foot container filled with medical supplies brought immense joy to the citizens of Gbarnga. The supplies, valued at $210,646, are intended for use at the Government Hospital and other health facilities in the county.

Bong County Senator Johnny Kpehe expressed deep gratitude to Senator Joseph, praising his generosity and commitment to public service.

"This donation will significantly alleviate some of the challenges Bongese face in accessing quality healthcare," Senator Kpehe remarked, adding that joint efforts are essential in addressing the country's pressing health needs.

He assured Senator Joseph that the medical supplies would be handed over to the Bong County Legislative Caucus for formal presentation to the County Health Team, ensuring the resources are appropriately utilized to benefit the people of Bong County.