Liberia Advances National Energy Policy Overhaul to Boost Economic Growth

Monrovia — The Liberian government, through the Ministry of Mines and Energy, has concluded a pivotal three-day sector validation workshop, marking significant strides towards modernizing the nation's energy policy to meet contemporary demands and foster economic growth.

Deputy Minister for Operations at the Ministry of Mines and Energy, William Hines, expressed the government's optimism about the ongoing efforts to update the National Energy Policy of 2009. The workshop, aimed at identifying gaps in the existing policy and ensuring its alignment with current realities, has reportedly made considerable progress.

Speaking on behalf of Acting Minister Eudora Blay-Pritchard, Hines highlighted that the consultation process with stakeholders has yielded essential recommendations poised to refine Liberia's approach to energy management. "We are about 60 percent through with our deliberations, particularly in the petroleum and electricity sectors, which promise to significantly enhance our policy framework," stated Hines.

The Deputy Minister underscored the government's commitment to incorporating technical expertise to bring the 2009 National Energy Policy up-to-date. He commended the participants for their valuable insights, which are critical to the policy's final validation and approval.

Timothy Kudah Jarry from the National Oil Company of Liberia, Stephen Potter, Deputy Executive Director of the Rural Renewable Energy Agency, and Assatu Kaya from the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC) collectively praised the government's initiative. They emphasized that the reform process is crucial for syncing regulations and providing sustainable, affordable energy services that are fundamental to Liberia's developmental aspirations.

The revision session, which took place last weekend, is part of Liberia's ongoing efforts to align its energy policy with global standards. The updated policy, once adopted, will clarify the roles and responsibilities of various energy sector institutions, enhancing cooperation and coordination across the board.

Additionally, the reforms seek to expand Liberia's production capacity, increase access to energy services, and encourage the adoption of innovative technologies.