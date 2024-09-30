Morocco: Liberia and Regional Partners Sign Cooperation Roadmap With Morocco At UN Headquarters

Monrovia — Liberia, along with Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast, and Guinea, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Kingdom of Morocco, culminating in the signing of the Morocco Roadmap of Cooperation for 2024-2026. The signing event took place at the United Nations Headquarters on September 24, alongside the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

The agreement, initiated by Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, alongside his counterparts--Kacou Houaja Leon Adom of Côte d'Ivoire, Morissanda Kouyate of Guinea, Sara Beysolow Nyanti of Liberia, and Musa Timothy Kabba of Sierra Leone--aims to enhance cooperation across several sectors. Key areas of focus include education and vocational training, technical cooperation in priority sectors, security, economic and investment promotion, and financial assistance.

The Roadmap builds on existing strong ties of brotherhood, solidarity, and mutual respect between Morocco and the member states of the Mano River Union. The partnership is anticipated to usher in a wave of development and prosperity for the participating nations, leveraging Morocco's strategic plans in vocational training, agriculture, water management, fisheries, tourism, and renewable energies.

Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, lauded Morocco's consistent support and willingness to share expertise that aligns with the developmental goals of the Mano River Union countries. "It is a step forward in deepening cooperation relations between the Kingdom and this regional bloc," she remarked, emphasizing the significance of the Royal Atlantic Initiative led by Morocco.

The roadmap also stipulates regular bilateral visits and high-level meetings among the foreign ministers and senior officials of the participating countries, to support bids and exchange views on common multilateral and regional issues.

The ceremony was attended by notable dignitaries including Morocco's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, Omar Hilale, and the Ambassador and Director General of the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI), Mohamed Methqal.

This partnership is expected to set a precedent for future collaborations and contribute significantly to the economic diversification and development of the involved nations.