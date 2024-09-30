Ghana: 24-Hour Economy Strategy Proposal Will Have Impact for Land Administration - Expert

He cited lessons from developed countries implementing the 24 hour economy and concluded that a 24hour economy strategy of 3-shifts, 3-employees, 1-job would be a game changer.

Dr. Gad Asorwoe Akwensivie, a Land Expert, says the NDC's 24-hour economy proposal will have an impact for land administration, particularly on land service delivery by the public sector agencies.

He said currently, there was a huge backlog of land registration applications pending at the Lands Commission, resulting in the long turn-around time for completing land registrations.

He said the 24-hour economy would enable the Office of the Administrator of Stool Lands and the Lands Commission to clear the backlog of applications at the Survey & Mapping, the Public & Vested Land Management, the Valuation and the Land Registration Divisions of the Commission.

Dr Akwensivie was speaking at the 2024 Annual Real Estate Society (AfRES) Conference in Livingstone Zambia on solutions to Africa's land governance challenges.

He said some applications for searches and title registrations had taken more than a year to complete and that incorporating a shift system into the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority, the Office of the Administrator of Stool Lands and the Lands Commission would not only help clear the backlog, but help to shorten the turn-around time for service delivery, and thereby enable the public sector to serve clients better.

"People will not have to use 'goro-boys' anymore because if you submit your indenture to the Customer Service and Access Unit (CSAU) and you are sure to get quick service, why will you use "goro-boys," he said.

He said if the back offices worked at night, it should be possible for some light documents and non-inspection cases to be completed within a 24-hour cycle.

Dr Akwensivie, who is also a Legal Practitioner, said this would lead to an improvement of Ghana's ranking on indices such as The World Bank's Doing Business Report, which was published periodically.

"It will help improve the country's competitiveness in attracting Foreign Direct Investment," he added.

The Land Expert said Lands Commission in particular played a crucial role in the nation's development due to the nature of the services it rendered such as application for lease on State land and title and deeds registration.

He said if these services could be rendered quickly, investors could make informed decisions on land faster and that would boost local and foreign investment.

Dr. Akwensivie said banks would also benefit from a 24-hour economy, where financial institutions would be able to advance loans quickly because loan applicants would not have to wait for one or two months to complete a certificate of search report.

"Estate developers and professionals in the built environment such as architects, surveyors, valuers, civil engineers, quantity surveyors and lawyers, who rely on the services of these public sector agencies can expect to render more efficient services to their clients," he said.

Dr. Akwensivie argued that the 24-hour economy would help to improve the efficiency of the judiciary because when land administration was improved, conflicts resulting from indeterminate boundaries, ownership among others would be reduced which in turn would cut the frequency of land related litigation.

AfRES is a continent-wide organization founded in 1997. It seeks to promote research, education and networking among property professionals and academics across Africa.

This year's conference brought together over 1000 participants from across the continent and across the globe to discuss and present innovative solutions to real estate challenges on the theme: "Smart Cities in Africa for the 21st Century."