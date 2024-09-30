Liberian Church Leaders Unite for Global Crusade Preparation

Prelates and elders from various Christian denominations across Liberia gathered to prepare for the upcoming Global Crusade with Pastor Dr. W. F. Kumuyi in Monrovia.

The conference aimed to mobilize the nation for this significant spiritual event. Pastor Ajayi, the National Coordinator, outlined the vision of the Global Crusade, emphasizing the importance of uniting the country in anticipation of the blessings to come.

During the gathering, Archbishop Isaac Winker, Chairman of the Global Crusade Liberia planning committee, delivered the keynote address, urging the Liberian church to seize this opportunity to bring spiritual awakening to the nation.

At the climax of a day-long interactive dialogue among religious leaders in Monrovia, Archbishop further stated the importance of combating devilish beings and rooting out negative thoughts from the minds of people that have been used by the devil thus calling on all potential men and women of the Gospel to bound together in unity.

Archbishop Winker, is posed for Liberia's transformative impact spiritually.

Archbishop Winger said too many curses and deadliest atrocities have befallen the nation for decades, something he said should come to an end immediately.

General overseer noted that while it is true that Liberia as a country is reaching a path of positive transformation spiritually, leaders must generally unite in fostering peace among the common people.

"I believe that it is time for this country to progress. Despite those atrocities and evil deeds demonstrated by one-half of the population, there is still a way to navigate the Gospel in the hinterland. All we need is total reconciliation, and it can only be done through prayers by the hand of God that strengthens us," he stressed.

High-profile leaders from prominent Christian organizations were in attendance, including Apostle Samuel Kollie Jr., president of the Liberia Full Gospel Ministers and Churches; Rev. Dr. Samuel B. Reeves Jr., president of the Liberia Council of Churches; and Bishop Dr. George D. Harris, leader of the Christian Association of Nigeria. Together, they expressed unwavering support for the crusade, which aims to bring Pastor Kumuyi to Liberia.

Dr. Kumuyi, founder of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, has over five decades of ministry experience and has expanded his mission to more than 70 nations worldwide. His upcoming visit marks a significant milestone for Liberian Christians, as he will lead a series of activities from November 28 to December 3, 2024, at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Paynesville.

The Global Crusade will feature daily outreach events, including specialized sessions for youth, ministerial conferences, and medical missions designed to benefit the entire community. Church leaders anticipate that many congregations will pause regular services to attend the joint service on the closing Sunday.

With expectations of transformative teachings and miraculous occurrences, attendees hope this crusade will signal a spiritual turnaround for Liberia.

The gathering of these great preachers highlighted a strong sense of fellowship and unity among the nation's church leaders, reinforcing their commitment to this momentous occasion.