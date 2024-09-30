Liberia: Ecobank Submits Evidence in U.S.$700k Libel Case

Ecobank Liberia, as co-defendant in a US$700,000 libel lawsuit that is expected to resume next month, has submitted its key documentary evidence, the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo Information Services (LISGIS) statement of leaked investigation.

At the heart of the investigation, Yussif S. Kromah, the bank Reconciliation Officer assigned to the Card Operation Department, accused of leaking information of LIGIS's account details to Mr. Alex Williams, deputy director for Statistics, at LISGIS, who is not authorized by LIGIS, and a non-signatory to the account.

The document alleges that Williams manipulated the account details for his personal and selfish aims, except for the bank-client privilege.

They argued, for instance, that Williams shared the account statement with the Spoon TV social media platform, one of the widely listened to talk show programs, outside of the country.

The investigation said, Williams and Spoon TV used this leaked information to incriminate the plaintiff, Wilmot Smith, former Deputy Director for information and Coordination at LIGIS, for illegally withdrawing US$1.7million from LIGIS's account with the bank.

Williams was one of the participants on a Spoon TV show where LISGIS's account details were discussed, the investigation said.

"Williams being disgruntled and having access to such information, he was behind the Spoon discussion of the leaked account," the investigation observed.

Smith is seeking US$500,000 in general damages and US$200,000 as punitive damages, on grounds that Kromah's action was exhibited within the regular course of duty of the co-defendant Ecobank, citing the doctrine of Respondent Superior.

Under this law, the co-defendant Eco-bank cannot avoid responsibility for the wrongful conduct of its employee.

But the co-defendant argued that neither that nor any other of the alleged contention raised by the plaintiff had any bearing on the bank.

The investigation recommended dismissal of Kromah for the sharing of confidential customer statements with Alex Williams, a former signatory to the LIGIS's account.

Kromah, according to the investigation, confirmed that the statement of accounts he submitted to Williams was the same account displayed on the Social Media platform of Martins Kollie, a political activist.

According to the investigation, Kromah confirmed that he shared the statement with Williams, but he acted based on trust and not to bring the bank to disrepute.

The investigation established that Kromah started an engagement with Alex inner circle (Surroundings) prior to Williams appearance on the Spoon TV.