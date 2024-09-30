Nigeria: We'll Resist Unitarianism in Nigerian Politics - - Afenifere

30 September 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dayo Johnson

THE Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has vowed to mobilise and join forces with Nigerians against the practices of unitarianism in Nigerian politics.

Afenifere stated this in a communique issued after its monthly meeting held at Isanya Ogbo Ogun State, the residence of its Leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

The communique, by its Deputy Leader and National Publicity Secretary, Oba Oladipo Olaitan and Justice Faloye respectively, reads: "Afenifere resolved to, in due course and soon, mobilise and join democratic forces with all lovers of Nigeria against all tenets, tendencies, pretences, policies and practices of unitarianism in the Nigerian body of politics.

"Afenifere notes the introduction of a bill to establish a National Independent Local Government Electoral Commission, NILGEC, for the conduct of Local Government elections and considers the idea as nothing but a monumental multiplication of INEC's inefficiencies at 774 degrees.

"The idea of a federal agency to conduct local government elections is a veritable weapon in furtherance of the undisguised policy of complete capture and absolute unitarianism of the Nigerian Federation by the Central Government, a policy that has attained its crescendo under the present administration.

"Afenifere decries all forms of political rascality aimed at stifling democracy by the two tiers of the Nigerian government structure and equally condemns in unmistakable terms political gerrymandering pushing Nigeria into a unitary state by wielders of transient political power contrary to the existential covenant of federalism.

"The Federal Government and its INEC have proven not better at conducting the limited elections with which they are saddled by the Constitution."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.