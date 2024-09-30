Nigeria: False Alarm - 'No Court Case Against Matawalle'

Concerned Citizens of Zamfara State, have dismissed as false and misleading reports claiming that Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, Minister of State for Defence, has been dragged to court over alleged banditry.

Recall that some media reports had indicated that a Federal High Court in Abuja had approved a case filed by human rights activist, Abubakar Dahiru, to probe Matawalle's alleged involvement in the operations of bandits during his tenure as governor.

A statement signed yesterday by chairman of the group, Yusuf Sani and Secretary, Dahiru Nasiru, described the report as fake.

The group noted that after visiting several Federal High Courts in the nation's capital, no evidence of such a suit was found.

They pointed out that even if such a case exists, the Minister is not afraid to defend himself in the court of law, accusing the governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, of political witch-hunt and trying to discredit his immediate past predecessor.

While dismissing the allegations of sponsoring banditry, the group challenged the accusers to back up their allegations with proof.

"It's worth noting that Matawalle, the former Governor of Zamfara State, had previously taken steps to address the banditry issue, including establishing military operations and spending billions of naira on security.

"He had even gone a step further swearing with the Holy Quran, as he pointed out in a recent media interview, that he never sponsored banditry and that this is nothing but a wicked political witch-hunt being sponsored by his successor.

"Recall that Governor Dauda Lawal had accused his predecessor of 'sponsoring banditry' and 'accommodating the terrorist at the government house'.

"These are parts of the gimmicks of Governor Lawal Dauda who has been a continuous guest to media houses to tarnish the image of the Minister of State for Defence and also to block his re- appointment as a Minister since the news of cabinet reshuffle became public.

"We are reliably informed that Governor Dauda is the one sponsoring the forum shopping for a court order which has a stringent processes to be followed before it is granted. The courts cannot be deceived or induced by Governor Dauda or his proxies. This name dropping of the court is absurd, preposterous and naive for a person of his status trying to run down his own brother who is holding a sensitive post in the government.

"The public should be wary of deceitful information emanating from the Governor of Zamfara or his proxies and are advised to disregard such publication," the statement reads."