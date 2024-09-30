Nigeria: Kassia, Topher, Ocee Evicted As Kellyrae Reveals Marital Status

29 September 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Confidence Cletus

The 'No Loose Guard' season 9 finalists are Victoria, Nelly, Anita, Onyeka, Wanni, Ozee, Kellyrae, and Sooj

As the Big Brother Naija Season 9 finale approaches, the tension is high, with only eight housemates remaining to battle for the grand prize on 6 October.

During Sunday's intense live eviction show, three housemates - Kassia, Topher, and Ocee - were evicted, reducing the number of housemates battling to emerge the ultimate winner.

The 'No Loose Guard' season 9 finalists are Victoria, Nelly, Anita, Onyeka, Wanni, Ozee, Kellyrae, and Sooj. These eight contestants are all vying for the top spot, but only one will emerge as the winner.

Last week, the house was in total suspense as nine housemates faced possible eviction, excluding the Head of House, Kellyrae, and Sooj, who was fortunate enough to avoid nomination.Next Sunday, the solo winner of the 2024 season will go home with the grand prize of N100 million.

Revelation

After months of hiding, Kellyrae finally told the housemates what he had been hiding.

Following Kassia's eviction, the host, Ebuka, encouraged Kellyrae to reveal the truth. Kellyrae then disclosed that he and Kassia are married. According to Kellyrae, he hid his marriage because he did not want to feel isolated from the housemates.

The couple who initially entered the house as 'Double Kay' had been concealing their marital status from everyone in the house, pretending to be best friends.

