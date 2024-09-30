Nigeria: We've Over 80,000 Passports Booklets in Stock - Minister

In response to recent concerns over passport availability, the federal government has reassured citizens that there is no need to panic as it has over 80,000 booklets in stock.

The minister of interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who was allaying public anxiety surrounding passport renewals and new applications, said henceforth Nigerians in the diaspora would not need to travel from one country to another to obtain passports, saying the era of wasting working hours, resources and risking their lives on long journey was gone.

Fielding questions at a media interface in Abuja, the minister urged journalists to focus on magnifying the policy thrust of the present administration, rather than looking at the negatives as President Bola Tinubu inherited most of the challenges facing the country

Tunji-ojo who gave further clarifications on the recent increase in passport fees, said it was not feasible for the government to subsidise as it was not exploiting Nigerians but to cover the cost of procurement of passports.

He said, "If the government were to subsidise anything, I don't think it should be passports. The increase is just from N35,000 to N50,000 --only about 45 per cent. There has been no increase for Nigerians abroad," he said

He detailed numerous reforms under his watch to include achieving over 53,000 promotions within the year, a first in the agency's 38-year history, inclusivity policies, introducing a 35 per cent recruitment quota for women in all services, welfare improvements, securing group life insurance and pension benefits for officers to enhance their welfare.

Tunji-Ojo outlined a comprehensive overhaul of the passport issuance process, addressing persistent issues affecting millions of Nigerians. Major achievements include clearing a backlog of 204,332 passport applications that had left many citizens stranded for extended periods., introduction of home delivery services for passports, installation of 41 e-gates at airports.

Regarding the activities of vandals in various parts of the country, the minister pointed out that in the last one year, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) made significant strides by arresting 2,254 vandals and oil bunkerers, with 550 currently facing prosecution and 122 convictions secured.

He stated, "Additionally, the NSCDC has effectively disrupted organised crime networks by dismantling 150 illegal refineries and destroying 64 illegal oil dumps." Tunji-Ojo expressed confidence that these efforts have significantly weakened economic terrorism.

Furthermore, he highlighted the successful reform of the private security sector, noting that 115 licensed companies are now operating legally, with an additional 178 companies in the licensing process. In total, 3,394 private security guards have received thorough training, and the sector has generated impressive revenue of ₦861,620,500.

In alignment with economic diversification goals, the minister announced the launch of the Mine Marshal initiative, developed in partnership with the Ministry of Mines and Steel, aimed at combating illegal mining and boosting national revenue. He emphasized this as part of their commitment to reducing reliance on the oil industry.

He added that the ministry has prioritised the National Plan on Safe School initiative to ensure a secure learning environment for children.

Additionally, in the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), the minister listed key projects completed include impressive projects at the Kano, Niger the Lagos facilities.

In the Federal Fire Service, he said significant advancements, including the remodeling and groundbreaking of the National Fire Academy in Sheda, Abuja, which will serve as a national hub for training, research, and development, ensuring fire personnel are well-equipped to handle emergencies., initiation of efforts to pass a new Fire Act to replace the outdated 1963 law, modernizing fire safety protocols and providing the Federal Fire Service with the legal framework necessary for effective operation in today's context.

The minister also announced that the ministry has completed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigeria Football Federation (NF)F, with a view to ensuring the overall development of inmates of the nation's custodial centres.

"We have also cemented a partnership with the Nigeria Football Federation NFF aimed at rehabilitating inmates within our Custodial Centers through football, as part of our broader strategy to use the transformative power of sports to foster discipline, teamwork, and personal growth among inmates, " he stated.