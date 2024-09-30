Nigeria: N27bn Fraud - EFCC to Arraign Ex-Governor Ishaku On Monday

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) may arraign former Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku, over an alleged N27 billion fraud on Monday.

EFCC sources said yesterday that Ishaku, who is entitled to administrative bail when he meets the conditions by the EFCC, would have his day in court on Monday.

The sources said the EFCC had painstakingly investigated the former governor for years and had a watertight case against him.

EFCC operatives arrested Ishaku on Friday in his Abuja residence.

Spokesman of the agency, Dele Oyewale, who confirmed the arrest, declined further comments.

The agency's sources said the former governor was still in their custody at the time of filing this report.

The sources added that at least 15 charges had been filed against Ishaku and he would be arraigned in court as evidence against him had been compiled.

Ishaku, who left office in 2023 after serving as governor for eight years, was reported to have been picked up at his Abuja residence early Friday.

The source said, "Yes, he's in our custody right now. We have been investigating him covertly since he left as state governor. He perpetrated a lot of financial malfeasance."

Meanwhile, a cross section of people of the state have urged the EFCC to extend their probe beyond the N27 billion allegation.

A former Nigerian ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, Alhaji Ardo Jika, urged the commission to go further and probe the governor over sale of government vehicles and procurement of financial loans for the state without justification.

While commenting on the arrest of the former governor, Jika said he was vindicated on his warning to the governor on reckless spending of government finances during his tenure.

The major opposition political party in the state, the APC, said Ishaku's arrest should not end with detention but proper prosecution to unravel the whereabouts of the N27 billion.

"It is disappointing that such news is coming from Taraba again, the anti-graft agency should conduct the prosecution diligently," he said.

Director of publicity of the party in the state Mr. Aeron Atimas while speaking to our correspondent, said people of the state were anxiously waiting for the outcome of the case.

A pressure group, Taraba Concern Citizens (TCC) led by its coordinator, Mr. Emos Tijani, also urged the EFCC to check funds allocated to the state through the State's Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), stating that many things went unchecked during the governor's eight years of reign.

"We thought those who are scheduled with governorship position in the state will learn their lessons from the past, we the TCC are going to monitor the prosecution from now till the end of the case, we are also ready to reveal other areas for the anti graft commission to work on," Tijani said.