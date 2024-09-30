Nigeria: Council Polls - States Rush to Beat October Deadline

Ahead of the October deadline set by the federal and state governments for conducting local government elections, states across the federation are intensifying preparations to hold elections at the third tier of government. However, eight states may not meet the deadline as they have either scheduled their polls for after October or have yet to set a date for the electoral contest.

A Leadership Sunday investigation revealed that Zamfara and Nasarawa states have not yet announced dates for the election of democratically elected council chairmen and councillors, while Katsina State has fixed its election for February 15, 2025 - four months beyond the October deadline. Other states conducting council elections after the deadline include Ondo (January 18, 2025), Osun (February 22), Ogun (November 16, 2024), and Abia (November 2).

Consequently, these eight states risk losing their monthly allocations to local governments if the federal government proceeds with its "no elected council officials, no allocation" policy.

In contrast, states rushing to hold their polls in October include Benue (October 5), Akwa Ibom (October), Plateau (October 9), Kaduna (October 19), Kano (October 26), and Cross River (October 26). States such as Bauchi, Borno, Delta, Enugu, Gombe, Kebbi, Kwara, and Imo have already conducted elections, which opposition parties have denounced as mere endorsements of candidates by the ruling parties.

Following the Supreme Court judgement on July 11, 2024, which granted financial autonomy to local governments, the federal government and state governors agreed to a three-month moratorium within which elections must be held in the councils. This arrangement means local governments will have to wait until October to begin receiving direct payments from federal allocations into their accounts.

The apex court's landmark ruling affirmed the financial autonomy of the 774 local governments across Nigeria, determining that governors could no longer control funds allocated to councils. It mandated that the Accountant-General of the Federation pay these allocations directly into the councils' accounts, declaring the non-remittance of funds by the 36 states unconstitutional.

Our findings indicate that the Zamfara State government has not fixed a date for the election of 14 local government council chairmen, despite the given deadline for local government elections nationwide. Preparations for the election are reportedly underway, but the recent death of Isah Ibrahim Ruwan Dorawa, the chairman of the Zamfara State Independent Electoral Commission (ZASIEC), along with other issues, has led to delays. Additionally, there is an ongoing court case between the state government and former members of the electoral commission, who are challenging their removal from office.

Hon. Bello Fagun, speaking on behalf of other permanent commissioners of the commission, noted that preparations for the council election are in progress, as they plan to meet with the governor on the matter. However, the unexpected death of the chairman has hampered these efforts.

Meanwhile, the Katsina State Independent Electoral Commission (KTSIEC) has scheduled local government elections for February 15, 2025. The chairman, Lawal Faskari, announced this early in the year at a press conference attended by representatives of political parties and security operatives in the state.

He stated, "In compliance with Section 197 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (FRN) as amended and other relevant laws, I officially announce that Saturday, 15th February, 2025 has been slated for local government elections in the state for the chairmanship and councillorship seats."

In Nasarawa State, local government elections have yet to be conducted. The State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) had previously scheduled the poll for August 31 but, in January 2024, Chairman Ayuba Wandai announced the indefinite postponement of the election, citing litigations that halted all activities related to the poll.

However, the acting governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, informed journalists that the state would conduct the LGA election within the coming weeks, with the electoral commission set to release guidelines upon the governor's return from an official visit to the United States.

The Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) has scheduled local government elections for October 9. The chairman, Hon. Plangji Cishak, at a stakeholders' meeting regarding preparations, reported that 75 chairmanship and 788 councillorship candidates, including 11 political parties, are participating in the elections across the 17 LGAs of the state.

The Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) has set October 19, 2024, for elections in the 23 councils. The current council members were sworn in on November 1, 2021, and their three-year tenure will conclude on October 31, 2024.

Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) has rescheduled its local government election to October 26, 2024, from an earlier date of November 24, 2024. At a recent press conference, KANSIEC chairman, Professor Sani Malumfashi, stated that the commission had no choice but to change the election date, citing a mutual agreement between states and the federal government regarding the impending October deadline for local government financial autonomy.

In Benue State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has launched its campaign for local government elections, even as the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) announced that it would not use the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) for the upcoming elections scheduled for October 5, 2024.

The Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission is set to conduct local government elections on January 18, 2025. Its chairman, Dr Joseph Aremo, confirmed this to LEADERSHIP Sunday in Akure, the state capital. The election was initially slated for December 16, 2023, postponed to February 17, and subsequently to July 13, before being indefinitely delayed until the new date was announced. According to Dr Aremo, "The election was never cancelled but rescheduled due to non-compliance by political parties with electoral guidelines and processes."

The Osun State government has mobilised resources for local government elections, with the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) announcing February 22, 2025, as the election date. At a recent press conference in Osogbo, Chairman Hashim Akintunde Abioye refuted claims that the date had changed.

In Cross River State, the State Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC) announced that it will conduct local government council elections on October 26, 2024, allowing council chairmen to assume control of local governments across the 18 local government areas.

The Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC) has set November 2, 2024, for its council elections. Chairman George Chima made this announcement last week during a meeting with political parties and stakeholders in Umuahia, the state capital.

The Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) has confirmed plans for "free, fair, transparent, and credible council elections on October 5, 2024," according to Commission Chairman Elder Aniedi Ikoiwak.

As part of the preparations, Ikoiwak revealed that meetings with leaders and stakeholders of all 19 political parties in the state have taken place, with 12 parties meeting the necessary conditions and being cleared to contest.

The Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) has scheduled the local government elections for Saturday, November 16, 2024, across the 20 councils in the state. OGSIEC Chairman Babatunde Osibodu disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital.

For its part, Borno State held local government elections in January 2024, in which the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) secured chairmanship and councillorship positions across the 27 local government areas. However, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the major opposition in the state, described the election as a charade, accusing the ruling party of fabricating results through the state's electoral commission.