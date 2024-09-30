Nigeria: You Owe Us Over N15bn, Tour Operators Tell NAHCON

Tour Operators under the aegis of Association of Hajj and Umrah Operators in Nigeria (AHUON) has urged the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to stop misleading Nigerians about the Saudi 2025 Hajj calendar, to portray AHUON as the body frustrating the preparation of the upcoming Hajj.

The private Hajj body in a statement signed by its national president, Alhaji Abdullateef Ekundayo Yusuf, said contrary to claims by NAHCON, from June this year when the Hajj 2024 was concluded, AHUON has written five

different letters to the Commission for refund of accomulated caution deposits and other payments of over N15 billion owing it's members, but it was only on September 24, 2024 that the Commission dimmed it necessary to respond to just once, and that letter, was short of addressing their numerous and rightful demands.

Addressing the specific issues raised by NAHCON, Yusuf said the assertion that open dialogue and continued collaboration are the best ways to resolve pending issues of refunds owing his members was not correct, saying: "The Association requested for a meeting with the commission on the 23rd of June 2024, at their Makkah office, but they turned down our request, we had to wait till the 10th of September, 2024 when they decided to invite us. How can NAHCON said they are open to dialogue with the Association.

"NAHCON has chosen to mislead the public about the Saudi 2025 Hajj calendar, to portray AHUON as the body frustrating the preparation of the upcoming Hajj. Nigeria has a total of 95,000 slots allocation, out of which Tour Operators have only 20,000.