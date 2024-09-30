Nigeria: Notorious Boko Haram Terrorist Surrenders to Troops

29 September 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Tarkaa David

A notorious Boko Haram terrorist identified as Bochu Abacha has surrendered to troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) deployed in Kukawa local government area of Borno State.

A statement by the chief military information officer, Lt-Col Olaniyi Osoba, said Bochu, a key figure in several terrorist operations, admitted to be a notorious Boko Haram terrorist who participated in several operations along the Mongunu - Baga axis.

He said confessed to have surrendered due to the intense operations of the MNJTF and lack of interest.

The repented terrorist said he escaped from a Boko Haram camp in Mussaram and surrendered with one AK-47 rifle and a magazine loaded with 11 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, one mobile phone, an Airtel sim card and N32,500.

He is presently providing valuable intelligence to the authorities.

In another operation troops deployed in Gubio in collaboration with intelligence operatives ambushed Boko Haram terrorists conveying large logistics supply in three Toyota vehicles under the cover of darkness.

He said the troops accosted the vehicle following an intelligence report on the terrorists crossing point and killed one while others fled into nearby forest due to superior fire power of troops abandoning a large logistics supply .

