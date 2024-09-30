Nigeria/Libya: Osimhen May Miss Nigeria's Afcon 2025 Qualifiers Against Libya

·Injured as he scores first 'Gala' goals *Scan today to determine degree of injury

Victor Osimhen scored his first goals for Galatasaray yesterday evening but will know after scan today if the hamstring injury he copped in the clash with Kasimpasa will prevent him from playing in Nigeria's back-to-back AFCON 2025 qualifiers against Libya on October 11 and October 15.

The two goals scored by the Napoli loanee are his first since moving to Istanbul. Osimhen has been an integral part of Galatasaray this season and has contributed four key assists to help keep the Turkish giants at the summit of the league.

Playing against Kasimpasa that also have another Super Eagles player, Kenneth Omeruo in the team's backline, Osimhen scored his first of the brace in the 20th minute, before he fired the second, eight minutes later.

After that second goal, Osimhen displayed a jersey announcing 'finally' to Galatasaray supporters that he has indeed justified their huge support for him since arriving in Istanbul.

That second goal was trademark Osimhen effort. The Nigerian striker shielded a long ball away from his marker before he rifled home with the left foot.

Just as in every of the three matches he has played for Galatasaray, the reigning African Player of the Year also provided an assist for the third goal to now make it four assists in as many matches. He was later replaced when he felt a slight pain.

According to reports from Istanbul, Osimhen can presently squat and does not feels any pains. "A mild tear will get him rest for a couple of days, while if it were more serious he could be sidelined for at least two weeks, which will mean he will miss the AFCON qualifiers against Libya on October 11 and October 15," reports scorenigeria.com.ng.

However, hosts Kasimpasa who brought in Omeruo as a second half substitute, fought back to draw the game 3-3 in stoppage time. It was the first draw by table-topping Galatasaray this season.

Galatasaray remain on top of the Turkish Lig on 19 points from seven matches. Their city rivals, Fenerbache are third on 13 points from six matches behind Samsunspor on 15 points from seven games. Fenerbache however have the opportunity to level with Samsunspor on 15 points if they win their away clash with Antalyaspor this evening.