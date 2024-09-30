Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Urges Journalists to Combat Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Elections

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reminded Ghanaian Journalists of their responsibility to safeguard the nation's democracy, particularly in their reportage as the 2024 elections draw near.

At the 28th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Media Awards last Saturday, the President emphasised the growing challenge of disinformation, misinformation and the digital age.

As part of the celebration marking 75 years of journalism excellence, the President said that while technology has democratised access to information, it has also brought new vulnerabilities.

In the current media dispensation, social media platforms have enabled the rapid spread of information. Journalists are faced with the task of ensuring that facts prevail over falsehoods.

"In this digital age, we face new challenges--disinformation, misinformation, fake news, and sensationalism--that can distort the electoral process. Journalists must rise to the occasion by being the gatekeepers of truth," the President stated.

As Ghana is set to embark on another crucial election in December 2024, President Akufo-Addo called on the media to report with integrity, fairness and accuracy, ensuring that citizens are well-informed to make decisions that affect their future.

He stressed that the stakes are higher than ever and the role of the media has never been more critical.

"The responsibility of the media during elections cannot be overstated. It is through your work that citizens are informed about the policies of political parties, the integrity of candidates, and the issues that matter most to their lives," he added.

President Akufo-Addo also reflected on the broader role of journalism in shaping Ghana's democracy. He credited the media for its role in promoting transparency, accountability and the public good, particularly in periods of political transition.

The President highlighted the media's contribution to restoring democracy in 1992 and its continued involvement in educating the public and safeguarding democratic values.

He said journalism, as the "fourth estate," had been pivotal in moving Ghana forward and urged media practitioners to maintain their professionalism and safeguard the public's trust by adhering to the principles of truth, fairness and impartiality.

President Akufo-Addo, however, cautions that with great power comes great responsibility, adding: "The bond between journalists and the public is built on trust and it is this trust that must be continually safeguarded by your professionalism and dedication to accuracy, fairness, and balance."

As a passionate advocate for press freedom, President Akufo-Addo recounted his efforts in advancing the rights of journalists in Ghana.

He highlighted his government's commitment to passing the Right to Information Act, which empowers journalists and the general public to access critical information to hold leaders accountable.

This, coupled with the repeal of the Criminal Libel Law during his tenure as Attorney General in 2001, has strengthened the foundation of press freedom in Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo, whose term as the president is set to end, reflected on his long-standing relationship with the media.

He emphasised the personal significance of attending the awards ceremony, noting that it would be his last as President of the Republic.

Despite returning from a demanding schedule at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, he made it a priority to attend the event in recognition of the invaluable role the media has played in his presidency and the democratic journey of Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo commended the resilience, courage, and dedication of Ghanaian journalists.

He reaffirmed his belief that a free and vibrant press is crucial to democracy, and as the country prepares for the 2024 elections, he called on the media to uphold its duty as the torchbearer of truth and fairness.

"I remain deeply committed to ensuring that the media in Ghana remains free, vibrant, and independent."

"Your work is essential to the strength of our democracy, the integrity of our elections, and the progress of our nation," the President said.