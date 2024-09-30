Somalia: Al-Sisi Reiterates Egypt's Support for Somalia Stability

Cairo, Egypt — Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has affirmed his country's support for the unity and stability of Somalia, noting the country's ongoing instability.

"We don't support Somalia because of Ethiopia. We support them because they have been in a state of instability for 30 years," President Al-Sisi said during a conversation with a number of dignitaries on the sidelines of a ceremony for the graduation of a new batch of police academy graduates on Sunday.

President Al-Sisi's comments follow a week of increased attention on Egypt's role in supporting Somalia's stability. Last week, a cargo ship carrying a significant amount of military aid from the Egyptian Armed Forces arrived in Somalia.

"We know our interests and we will choose between our allies and our enemies. Thank you, Egypt," said Somalia's Defence Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, underscoring the strengthening of defence ties between the two countries.

The military support, one of the largest modern arms shipments Somalia has received from its international allies, marks a further step in solidifying Somalia's growing influence on the global stage. This was the second military aid shipment sent from Egypt.

In August, Egypt and Somalia signed a defence pact and military cooperation protocol during a visit by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to Cairo. The agreement reaffirms the commitment of both countries to strengthening bilateral ties and bolstering regional security.

On Saturday, Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, addressing the General Debate of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, condemned all unilateral actions that threaten Somalia's unity and sovereignty over its entire territory.

President Al-Sisi's comments reaffirm Egypt's commitment to supporting Somalia's unity and stability, providing hope for a peaceful and prosperous future for the country.