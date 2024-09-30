Somalia: Al-Sisi Reiterates Egypt's Support for Somalia Stability

30 September 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Cairo, Egypt — Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has affirmed his country's support for the unity and stability of Somalia, noting the country's ongoing instability.

"We don't support Somalia because of Ethiopia. We support them because they have been in a state of instability for 30 years," President Al-Sisi said during a conversation with a number of dignitaries on the sidelines of a ceremony for the graduation of a new batch of police academy graduates on Sunday.

President Al-Sisi's comments follow a week of increased attention on Egypt's role in supporting Somalia's stability. Last week, a cargo ship carrying a significant amount of military aid from the Egyptian Armed Forces arrived in Somalia.

"We know our interests and we will choose between our allies and our enemies. Thank you, Egypt," said Somalia's Defence Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, underscoring the strengthening of defence ties between the two countries.

The military support, one of the largest modern arms shipments Somalia has received from its international allies, marks a further step in solidifying Somalia's growing influence on the global stage. This was the second military aid shipment sent from Egypt.

In August, Egypt and Somalia signed a defence pact and military cooperation protocol during a visit by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to Cairo. The agreement reaffirms the commitment of both countries to strengthening bilateral ties and bolstering regional security.

On Saturday, Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, addressing the General Debate of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, condemned all unilateral actions that threaten Somalia's unity and sovereignty over its entire territory.

President Al-Sisi's comments reaffirm Egypt's commitment to supporting Somalia's unity and stability, providing hope for a peaceful and prosperous future for the country.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.