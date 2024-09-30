Nigeria: Neco Candidates to Pay ₦50,000 for Certificate Reprint - Official

30 September 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Maimuna Raji Egigogo

NECO says requests for reprints will only be accepted within one year of the original certificate issuance.

The National Examinations Council (NECO) says candidates will now be required to pay a fee of N50,000 for the reprinting of their certificates.

This new policy was disclosed by the Registrar of NECO, Dantani Wushishi, in a public notice made available to journalists in Minna, Niger State.

According to the announcement, the N50,000 fee for certificate reprints is subject to periodic review.

The council further said requests for reprints will only be accepted within one year of the original certificate issuance. After this period, the council will no longer entertain such requests.

In addition to the reprinting policy, NECO has set a one-month deadline for candidates to submit requests for the correction of results.

This timeframe begins from the date the results are officially released, the council said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.