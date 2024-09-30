Nigeria: Tinubu Swears in Kekere-Ekun As Chief Justice of Nigeria

press release

Justice Kekere-Ekun, the second female CJN in Nigeria's history, was sworn in following her confirmation by the Senate.

Justice Kudirat Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun took the oath of office as the 23rd Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) on Monday, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reaffirming his administration's commitment to upholding the judiciary's independence and sanctity.

The ceremony occurred at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja. Four former chief justices of the Federation, including the first female Justice, Aloma Mukhtar, the President of the Court of Appeal, and other heads of the judiciary divisions, witnessed it.

President Tinubu underscored the pivotal role of the judiciary in safeguarding Nigeria's constitutional democracy.

"The judiciary is an important pillar constituting the tripod that holds our constitutional democracy. Indeed, the Nigerian judiciary, at various times in history, has proven to be the moderating force ensuring everyone remains in check.

"Your role as the last hope of the common man serves to sustain our people's confidence in democracy, knowing well that there is an important arbiter that can always give them redress if they are wronged.

"For this function, it is important that our judiciary remains truly independent. It is my administration's total commitment to preserve the sanctity of the judiciary.

"While we may have reasons to interface as complementing components of the same government, under my watch, the government will also be mindful of the clear line demarcating the two of us.

"We will never interfere or abuse the relationship between us as separate organs of government in our democracy. This is important for sustaining our constitutional democracy, " the President said.

President Tinubu reiterated his government's dedication to improving judicial officers' welfare and working conditions, noting recent decisions to enhance their effectiveness in administering justice.

He urged Justice Kekere-Ekun to continue upholding the principles of ethical leadership, fearlessness, and honesty that have defined her career.

"The Nigerian judiciary needs a leader with these qualities at this time, and I have no doubt that you will set the pace for others to follow," he said.

The president lauded Justice Kekere-Ekun's rise as a testament to hard work and an inspiration to women, particularly young girls, in a male-dominated profession.

"This day has also cemented the judiciary as a self-evolving and progressive institution. I specifically congratulate the Nigerian women. Any girl child can dream big and have her dreams come true. It is worth celebrating, " he said.

President Tinubu also acknowledged the presence of Justice Kekere-Ekun's 89-year-old mother, Wilfred Ogundimu (Nee Savage), and other family members led by Akin Kekere-Ekun, Justice Kekere-Ekun's husband.

The president commended the Senate for expediting the confirmation of the new CJN and thanked members of the judiciary for their continued support.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, former Chief Justices of Nigeria, justices of the Supreme Court, senior judicial officers, and members of the Federal Executive Council attended the event.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)