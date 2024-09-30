Nigeria: PDP Rejects Anambra Local Election Results

The election commission declared the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance winner in all 21 local government councils and 326 wards.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State has rejected the outcome of Saturday's local elections.

Chigozie Igwe, the chairperson of the PDP in Anambra, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Awka.

Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC), on Sunday night, declared chairmanship and councillorship candidates of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance winners in the 21 local government councils and 326 wards.

Mrs Osakwe, while declaring the results, described the election as free, fair, credible and peaceful.

But the state chairperson of the PDP, Mr Igwe, who described the election as a charade, said the PDP did not boycott the election like other political parties did, adding that his party was in good stead to deplore the election outcome.

The PDP chairperson said the party was still studying the details of the election and vowed to challenge it.

"They gave us one month to prepare for the election; within that period, we sold forms, screened nominees, conducted primary, campaign and met all the conditions.

"But on election day, ANSIEC sent materials and officials to where they liked, but no result was released anywhere, including the primary school, Nza Ozubulu, where I voted.

"They conducted a charade in the name of election. So we are rejecting whatever result they released," he said.

Mr Igwe said the PDP would ensure that the autonomy of the local government areas in Anambra was not compromised.

He said that local government funds should be used for the development of the communities.

"Local government autonomy has come. We will ensure any chairman who misuses local government money is prosecuted and sent to jail.

"As the leading opposition party in Anambra, the PDP is going to stand for the people and ensure that the principles of layers of government are respected," he said.