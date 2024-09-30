Nigeria: Gospel Singer, Oyindamola Ayibiowu Releases New Song 'Jubelo'

Popular gospel singer, Oyindamola Adejumo Ayibiowu Pgd ACTI, daughter of the late veteran actor, Baba Sala, is making waves yet again with the release of her newest single, *Jubelo*.

Widely known for her breakout hit *Olorun Mon Ti Ose*, Oyindamola has solidified her place in the gospel music scene, with over 50 songs and several albums available on all major streaming platforms.

Throughout her career, she has blessed listeners with tracks such as *Mo Gbo Be*, *Tip of the Iceberg*, *Be Praised*, and *Iyanu*, among many others. Her songs are not only deeply spiritual but also relatable, making it safe to say that many children grew up listening to her inspiring and uplifting music.

*Jubelo*, first written in 2001, marks a significant chapter in Oyindamola's journey. Reflecting on her experiences, she shared: "I have faced many challenges in the music industry, and there were times when I felt disheartened. But now, I'm stronger and ready to embrace the beautiful side of my journey as I explore new depths in my sound. For me, quitting was never an option."

With this renewed sense of purpose, Oyindamola is eager to continue using her music to spread the gospel and praise God.

Her extensive discography, filled with both singles and albums, continues to inspire, making her one of the most influential voices in the gospel music space. *Jubelo* and her other hits are available for streaming across all platforms.