Nigeria: Spotlight On Arojah, Rising Music Star

Arojah, born over 30 years ago in Bariga, Shomolu, Lagos, has always been driven by his passion for music.

His journey began in 2010 with the release of his debut album _Babanla Mejila_, featuring collaborations with other talented artists. Two years later, he joined forces with Oluyemi Omooba Alaafin on _Talogo Agelu_, a partnership that further cemented his place in the Nigerian music scene.

Like many artists, Arojah faced his share of challenges early on. Disagreements with his first manager over contractual terms slowed his progress. In 2018, he crossed paths with Alhaji Abiodun Oropo, who offered him another opportunity to sign a contract. However, Arojah opted for independence, releasing the track _Ojo Ibukun_ on his own. The song gained traction, leading to support from Alhaji Oropo, who helped distribute the track and secured radio interviews on Faaji FM and Paramount FM.

*Musical Evolution and Personal Struggles*

In addition to _Ojo Ibukun_, Arojah self-produced several other tracks, including _Angeli Mi_, _Onise Iyanu_, and _God of Possibility_. His ability to perform and produce music highlights his versatility as an artist. However, despite these successes, Arojah encountered personal struggles. In 2020, he made the decision to cut off his dreadlocks, a symbolic gesture of turning over a new leaf after facing significant challenges.

Arojah's career also took him on several travels. His first international trip was to Egypt in 2018, followed by visits to Mount Sinai, Jordan, Israel, and Jerusalem in 2023, and finally South Africa in 2024. These travels enriched his perspective and influenced his music, deepening his connection to spiritual and cultural roots.

*Achievements and Vision for the Future*

Arojah's major contribution to the Nigerian music industry is his reformation of the traditional Akuba style, modernizing it to appeal to contemporary audiences. His latest single, _O Lord My God_, is a testament to his evolving sound and commitment to musical growth. Beyond his own performances, Arojah is also an accomplished songwriter and producer, working with other artists to help them achieve their vision.

His goal for the next five years is ambitious: Arojah wants to be the first artist to bring his reformed Akuba sound to American audiences, paving the way for his brand to go global. His talent has already caught the attention of promoters in the U.S., and with his unique style and innovative approach, Arojah is poised to make a significant impact on the international music scene.

*Inspiration, Stage Presence, and Life Outside Music*

Arojah draws inspiration from life's emotional moments. He composes music when he's sad and sings when he's happy, creating a deeply personal connection to his art. His stage presence is electric, fueled by good instrumentals, energetic crowds, and the adrenaline rush that performing gives him.

Outside of music, Arojah is an entrepreneur with side businesses, including an automobile dealership and a block industry. These ventures demonstrate his versatility, balancing his artistic career with practical business acumen. Despite everything, Arojah remains grounded, with no regrets about his journey. He believes that meeting his destiny helper earlier could have accelerated his rise, but he leaves everything in God's hands.

*Staying True to His Roots*

Arojah's fashion and life choices are inspired by his cultural heritage. He values honesty, hates dishonesty, and always strives to be straightforward. The name 'Arojah' was bestowed on him after a symbolic event where he predicted the return of electricity to a place that had been without power for a long time. When the lights came back on, the people called him _Imole Arojah_ (Arojah the light), and the name has stuck ever since.

As Arojah's music continues to reach new audiences, his story remains one of perseverance and resilience. From humble beginnings in Bariga to capturing the attention of international promoters, Arojah is a shining example of dedication, talent, and a vision that transcends borders.