Nigeria: Independence - Nigeria On the Brink of One-Party Dictatorship - Atiku

As Nigeria celebrate its 64th Independence Anniversary, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on the political elite to unite and safeguard the country's democracy from the "precipice of authoritarianism."

Atiku, in a statement he personally signed, hinted that the political impasse in the country has become "corrosive; opposition parties languish in weakness, while the ruling party appears to manipulate internal processes to render them ineffectual."

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, lamented that Nigeria is almost becoming a one party dictatorship and called on "politicians and statesmen of integrity to rise and reclaim our democracy from the encroaching shadows of oppression."

The opposition leader said, "while democracy has anchored our institutions in the principles of the rule of law, we have yet to achieve satisfactory progress in fostering political inclusivity and ensuring elections that are genuinely free and fair."

He therefore implored the political elite to "unite in a noble mission to safeguard our democracy from the precipice of authoritarianism.

"Our founding fathers united under a common cause, championing our independence through peaceful, political activism. What we celebrate today is the fruition of their collective endeavors and those of subsequent generations."

He noted that regrettably the current landscape reflects a troubling decline in electoral credibility, increasingly subject to the caprices of the ruling class.

"Nigeria teeters on the brink of a one-party dictatorship, and it is incumbent upon all politicians and statesmen of integrity to rise and reclaim our democracy from the encroaching shadows of oppression," Atiku declared.

He also appealed to political leaders across all party lines to forge a formidable coalition, one that would provide Nigerians with a credible opposition capable of steering the nation towards a promising future.

The former Vice President who extended his congratulations to Nigerians "on the momentous occasion of the nation's 64th Independence anniversary", urges a "united endeavor to elevate the country to the greatness envisioned by its esteemed founders."

Atiku emphasized that this milestone is not merely a commemoration but a tribute to the indomitable spirit and unwavering resolve of Nigerians who steadfastly believe in the potential of their homeland.

"Our nation has traversed numerous tumultuous phases, yet the tenacity of patriotic citizens, bolstered by the solidarity of our international allies, has fortified our resolve as a resilient entity," he said.