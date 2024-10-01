Nigeria: 'Why Is Our Currency Weak?' Tinubu's Supporter, Igbokwe, Rants Again Amid Hardship

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, has again lamented the outcome of the economic policies of the President Ahmed Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Daily Trust reports that this is the third time in weeks that Igbokwe, a Lagos- based south easterner, would criticise the economic interventions of the president.

In early September, the APC chieftain had ranted about the new electricity tariff in the country urging the president to intervene.

In the Facebook post, Igbokwe had pleaded with the president to "please look into the new electricity tariff in Nigeria.

"It will kill businesses if the government does not act as quickly as possible. I have a small office in Surulere with about 7 units of AC.

"We used to buy 300 plus units for N20,0000. Yesterday we bought N20,000 worth of units and it lasted for just one day. They call it band A group. I pray that we review this", he said.

Last week, he said the fuel crisis has shown that those who would rescue Nigeria have not been born.

But Monday, Igbokwe again returned to Facebook querying while the Nigerian currency is among the weakest in Africa and beyond despite our wealth.

"Please can anybody help me to answer this question? Why is the Nigerian Currency among the weakest in Africa and beyond despite our wealth, size, population, education, material resources, industry, landmass, good weather etc?", he asked.

His comment has already sparked reactions online with many responders directing him to his "political godfather*.

One of them, Ahmed Anifowoshe, said "I'm sure you should have access to your boss, Mr John Doe, better direct your query to him. He in his wisdom devalued the Naira on the orders of his paymasters the world bank and the IMF.

Another respondent said, "Mr man the answer is simply bad leadership which you have been part of, supporting evil to destroy the country and economy for ur own selfish interest."