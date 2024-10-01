Ghana Secures $30m Grant for Forest Conservation

The Government of Ghana has signed a Letter of Intent with the Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a grant of $30 million.

The grant will provide additional and alternative livelihood support to forest fringe communities as an incentive for them to engage in enhanced forest protection, forest restoration and reforestation.

This forms part of efforts by the government to achieve the biodiversity and climate objectives under the Resilient Ghana Package launched at COP28 in Dubai, last year.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, who signed on behalf of Ghana last Friday, reiterated the government's commitment to developing strategies to restore habitats, protect endangered species and promote resilient ecosystems.

He noted that though the challenges were daunting, through collaboration and a shared vision, Ghana could develop sustainable solutions that benefit not only the country but the entire global community.

He expressed appreciation to the Government of the UAE and all those who have been involved in the negotiations and discussions that led to the signing of the agreement, adding that Ghana will develop the necessary strategies to achieve the objectives of the Resilient Ghana Package.

On her part, UAE's Minister for Climate Change and Environment, Dr Amna Al Dahak, stated that UAE's partnership with Ghana demonstrates the country's focus on addressing global challenges related to biodiversity, climate and development.

"This collaboration underscores the UAE's commitment to the goals outlined in the UAE Consensus, which call for ending and reversing deforestation by 2030, as well as emphasising the importance of protecting and preserving biodiversity. The UAE's investment in Ghana will not only bolster the country's afforestation efforts but will also create a broader positive impact on local communities. By supporting a comprehensive set of initiatives aimed at forest protection and enhancement, the UAE aims to strengthen local livelihoods and foster greater community engagement," she said

She noted that the partnership demonstrates the UAE's global leadership in addressing critical environmental and development priorities and reaffirms the UAE's resolve to tackle pressing issues at the intersection of climate, nature and community well-being.