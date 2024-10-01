Nigeria: North-Central PDP Leaders Rebuke Damagum's Critics, Urge Aspirants to Wait Till 2025

Some leaders from the North Central geo-political zone on Sunday commended the People's Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Alhaji Umar Damagum, for providing good leadership, curbing impunity in the party, and thinking of the interest of all.

The leaders also urged those seeking change at the national level to wait till October 2025.

"The suggestion of some critics on the way forward for the party is a recipe for chaos" the leaders said.

At a high-level meeting in Abuja, the leaders described as absurd the calls on Damagum to resign as national chairman of the PDP.

They rebuked some members of the party for confusing the public on the leadership issue.

The leaders appealed to Damagum not to be deflected from his goals because of the actions of selfish and anti-democratic individuals and groups in the country.

The leaders in a statement shortly after the meeting accused critics of the national chairman of creating confusion and carrying out a campaign of blackmail against the person of Alhaji Umar Damagum.

They applauded Umar for advancing the interest of PDP members and resisting forces that are inconsistent with democratic principles.

The statement issued by the Chairman of the North Central Unity Movement (NCUM), Alhaji Mustapha Suleiman, praised the national chairman for creating a good image for the party, maintaining internal cohesion, tolerating views different from his own, and leading the party by the strength of ideas.

"Alhaji Umar Damagum scores highly on the five dimensions - internal party dynamics, party discipline, party accountability, stability, and inclusiveness"

They also praised the national chairman for the pragmatic steps taken to address the problems emanating from the party's ward and state congresses.

"What is needed is a fundamental change in the perception and behavior of some members of the party".