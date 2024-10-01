Nigeria: Lagos Govt Warns Against Use of Unregistered Vehicles, Impounds 241

The Lagos State Government says it impounded 241 unlicensed vehicles during an enforcement conducted by the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS).

The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, made this known in a statement signed by Mrs Bolanle Ogunlola, the Deputy Director of Public Affairs, of the ministry, on Monday.

Osiyemi said that the exercise was by Sections 15 and 16 of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law (TSRL) 2018.

He said that the unlicensed vehicles violated the state's transportation regulations.

The commissioner cautioned motorists to desist from driving unregistered vehicles, as such practices undermined law enforcement efforts, particularly in identifying and tracking stolen vehicles or those involved in criminal activities.

"About Section 16 of the TSRL 2018, driving a vehicle without proper registration or affixed identification marks constitutes a legal offence," he said.

Osiyemi said that a fake dealer number plate was discovered on one of the impounded vehicles, noting that investigations were ongoing to apprehend and prosecute those responsible for issuing the fraudulent plate.

"All motorists are urged to adhere to the state's traffic regulations, compliance will enable the government to fulfil its mission of ensuring a safe and secure environment for all road users," he said.