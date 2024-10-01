Nigeria: Why We Removed Money Laundering Charge Against Bobrisky - EFCC

...Bobrisky could not attend prob due to ill health - lawyer

Representative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Bilikisu Buhari has revealed to the House of Representative Committee investigating Idris Okuneye a.k.a. Bobrisky that the allegations of money laundering were dropped based on Bobrisky's confessional statement on naira abuse in court adding that it is within their power to amend charges

"There was no form of financial inducement to any member of the commission. All we did was in line with the core values of the commission," she noted.

The Chairman of the Committee, Ginger Onwusibe, however, said that at the next meeting, the person who did the audio recording should appear before the committee while the meeting was adjourned sine die.

Verydarkman presents evidence

Verydarkman, on Monday, appeared before the House of Representatives joint Committee on the investigation of disturbing allegations of corruption against the Economic and Financial Crime Commission and the Nigerian Correctional Services.

Also appeared before the Committee were Bobrisky's lawyer Averosoghene Omuvwie, Representatives of the the EFCC and suspended officers of the Correctional Services.

Speaking on his allegations, Verydarkman told the committee that he got his audio recording from someone who borrowed the sum of 4 million naira from Bobrisky.

According to him he had more audio evidence against Bobrisky and would present it at the right time.

" Bobrisky claimed he had a Godfather, I do not know if that Godfather is here so I will present my evidence one at a time as I have more audio recordings", he said

Bobrisky is absent because of his ill health- Lawyer

Speaking also at the probe, the legal counsel to Bobrisky, Avwerosuoghene Omuvwie told the House of Representatives Committee that his client Bobrisky could not honour the invitation of the Committee due to Illness.

The Commitee however questioned that he provided them with evidence from Bobrisky's doctor on his health and the Lawyer said he had not such document.

Bobrisky was detained in a correctional center facility not elsewhere - DC

Micheal Beson Anukwa Deputy Controller in charge of Maximum Correctional Center Kirikiri Lagos while testifying before the Commitee insisted that Bobrisky was not at any point held in a facility outside the Correctional center.

"Bobrisky was admitted on the 13th of April with a valid warrant and a transfer order from the Ikoyi Correctional facility.

"The warrant was given to me the same day of his conviction. The biometric was taken the next day because when he came was 10:30 pm so it was done on the 13th of April 2024.

Idris spent 10 days at a medium correctional centre and was moved to maximum because he refused to eat the prison food then applied for self-feeding which was approved and Bobrisky nominated two people to bring his food to the facility, Ogunleye Abiola and Moji Ogunleye. During the admission, we discovered Idris though a man had special features like breasts that would not allow us to put him in the general cell. We agreed to put him in a separate cell. While he was there he had a total of 39 Visitors.