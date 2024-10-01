President Bola Tinubu on Monday affirmed his government's commitment to respecting the independence of the judiciary, vowing never to interfere or abuse the relationship between the executive and judiciary.

Speaking while administering the oath of office on Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the 23rd substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) at the State House, Abuja, the president described the judiciary as a crucial pillar of Nigeria's constitutional democracy.

Justice Kekere-Ekun, the second female CJN in Nigeria's history, was sworn in following her confirmation last week by the Senate.

President Tinubu acknowledged the judiciary's role as a moderating force, ensuring that everyone remains in check and as the last hope of the common man, sustaining people's confidence in democracy.

He stressed that his administration will preserve the sanctity of the judiciary, recognizing the importance of its independence, even as he pledged to respect the clear line demarcating the executive and judiciary.

His words: "The judiciary is an important pillar constituting the tripod that holds our constitutional democracy. Indeed, the Nigerian judiciary, at various times in history, has proven to be the moderating force ensuring everyone remains in check.

"Your role as the last hope of the common man serves to sustain our people's confidence in democracy, knowing well that there is an important arbiter that can always give them redress if they are wronged.

"For this function, it is important that our judiciary remains truly independent. It is my administration's total commitment to preserve the sanctity of the judiciary.

"While we may have reasons to interface as complementing components of the same government, under my watch, the government will also be mindful of the clear line demarcating the two of us.

"We will never interfere or abuse the relationship between us as separate organs of government in our democracy. This is important for sustaining our constitutional democracy."

President Tinubu reiterated his administration's dedication to improving judicial officers' welfare and working conditions, noting that the recent decisions to enhance their effectiveness in administering justice.

He urged Justice Kekere-Ekun to continue upholding the principles of ethical leadership, fearlessness and honesty that have defined her career.

According to him, "The Nigerian judiciary needs a leader with these qualities at this time, and I have no doubt that you will set the pace for others to follow."

The president hailed Justice Kekere-Ekun's rise as a testament to hard work and an inspiration to women, particularly young girls, in a male-dominated profession.

"This day has also cemented the judiciary as a self-evolving and progressive institution. I specifically congratulate the Nigerian women. Any girl child can dream big and have her dreams come true. It is worth celebrating," he said.

President Tinubu also acknowledged the presence of Justice Kekere-Ekun's 89-year-old mother, Mama Wilfred Layiwola Ogundimu (nee Savage), and other family members led by Justice Kekere-Ekun's husband, Akin Kekere-Ekun.

The president commended the Senate for expediting the confirmation of the new CJN and thanked members of the judiciary for their continued support.

Speaking to newsmen after the ceremony, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, charged Kekere-Ekun to collaborate with other arms of government to ensure stability and consistency in the judiciary.

He expressed concern over conflicting decisions at lower courts and the Court of Appeal, emphasizing the need for predictability and adherence to superior court decisions, noting that this inconsistency is worrisome and needs to be addressed.

The Senate President also highlighted the pressing issue of prison decongestion, citing the alarming number of people awaiting trial, particularly in land matters.

He noted that many individuals spend years in prison, only to be sentenced to shorter terms, emphasizing the need to speed up the justice system.

Akpabio emphasized that the National Assembly is committed to supporting the judiciary in implementing reforms, outlining key areas requiring attention, including prison decongestion, judicial consistency, and speedy justice.

Also speaking to journalists, a former CJN, Justice Aloma Muktar (rtd), counselled the newly sworn in CJN to trust God to help her in her new role, noting that her reputation for always following the right path will make it easy.

Her words: "Well, I will tell her to hold on to God and to try and follow whatever path, which I am sure will be the right path. She should follow it, and if at any time she has a problem or a challenge, she should pray over it and God, seeing that she always follows the right path, will make the situation clear to her."

On how she thinks Kekere-Ekun should navigate working with politicians, she said: "It's up to her. If she wants to be firm, she will have no problem, but if she decides to be going here, there, then that is where the problem will start."

On what the attainment of the height should mean for the women folk, Aloma said: "They should be happy, just the way I'm happy. I've been looking forward to this day and God has made it possible in my lifetime. So all the women will be happy, I'm sure."

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas; former CJNs, justices of the Supreme Court, senior judicial officers and members of the Federal Executive Council attended the event.

Four of Kekere-Ekun's predecessors in attendance included Justice Aloma Muktar, Justice Mahmud Mohammed, Justice Walter Onnoghen, and Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.