Nigeria: NAF Probes Alleged Killing of Civilians in Kaduna Airstrike

The Nigerian Air Force has insisted that its airstrike in Kaduna State targeted a notorious terrorist's hideouts at Giwa local government area of Kaduna State.

Deputy Director, Public Relations and Information, Group Captain Kabiru Ali stated this while reacting to reports of alleged civilian casualties following the airstrike carried out on a terrorist enclave in the area.

He said NAF has however, ordered investigation into the airstrike to ascertain the veracity of the claims and make finding public.

He maintained that contrary to the allegations, the airstrike on the location was based on credible intelligence from numerous reliable sources, as well as confirmatory surveillance of the target area before the strike.

"The said location has been notorious as a terrorist enclave for over 2 years and the successful airstrike would no doubt go a long way in minimising banditry, kidnapping and similar attacks on innocent civilians in Kaduna State and environs," Ali said.

Nevertheless, he said the NAF is not taking these allegations lightly, saying its focus is to always achieve the desired operational objective without collateral damage.

"Accordingly, a thorough investigation is currently ongoing to ascertain the facts with a view to keeping the populace informed in due course," he added.