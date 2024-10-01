Nigeria: CJN Swears in 87 New SANs Vows Judicial Reform, Outline Plans As New CJN

The CJN was earlier inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu as the substantive CJN before returning to preside over the ceremony for the new legal year of the Supreme Court and the swearing-in of the new SANs, where she delivered her tenure-defining, first official address in her new role.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, on Monday, swore in 87 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), urging them to uphold the highest standards of accountability, integrity, and professional ethics befitting their esteemed rank.

In her address at the event, which also marked the commencement of the new 2024/2025 legal year of the Supreme Court, Ms Kekere-Ekun emphasised the need for a renewed commitment to transparency and integrity, particularly as the judiciary faces growing criticism.

"This is a new dawn and a new era in the Nigerian judiciary," she said. "Over the years, various factors have contributed to the negative image of the judiciary. However, we are determined to change this narrative and make the judiciary a source of pride for all Nigerians."

Ms Kekere-Ekun noted the damaging effects of unethical practices like forum shopping--where lawyers exploit the system by filing cases in courts they deem more favourable--leading to conflicting court orders.

She warned that such behaviours would no longer be tolerated: "There will be consequences for any act of indiscretion that could bring the judiciary into disrepute."

Under her leadership, Ms Kekere-Ekun said, the judiciary would adhere strictly to the principles of honesty and transparency, adding that the profession's ethical guidelines must be strictly followed.

She lauded the newly sworn SANs, congratulating them on excelling in their legal careers and being deemed worthy of the rank by the Legal Practitioners' Privileges Committee (LPPC).

She called on the new SANs to note that their elevation came with immense responsibilities.

Ms Kekere-Ekun, first appointed as the acting CJN in August, was inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu as the substantive CJN earlier on Monday. Hours after her inauguration, he presided over the new legal year ceremony at the Supreme Court, where he delivered her tenure-defining, first official address in her new role.

Judicial independence

Ms Kekere-Ekun also addressed concerns about the independence of Nigeria's judiciary, which many believe only exists on paper.

"The Nigerian judiciary is largely independent in conducting its affairs and rendering decisions without interference," she said. "At the Supreme Court, for instance, our judgments are free from external influence."

While the judiciary maintains collaborative relationships with the executive and legislative branches of government, she clarified, "this should not be misconstrued as subservience."

Last legal year's record

Reflecting on the 2023/2024 legal year, Justice Kekere-Ekun acknowledged the judiciary's accomplishments, including the Supreme Court's historical appointment of 11 new justices, bringing the Court to its full complement for the first time in years.

"These appointments provided much-needed reinforcement to the 10 Justices who had been handling the entire workload of appeals," she noted.

The Chief Justice also praised the hard work of the judiciary in managing an overwhelming caseload. During the past year, the Supreme Court handled 1,124 cases, delivering 247 judgments and rulings, including 74 political cases.

Despite thes successes, she acknowledged the persistent challenges facing the judiciary. "Although our journey has not been entirely smooth, the challenges we faced have provided us with opportunities to learn and improve."

Call for alternative dispute resolution

Ms Kekere-Ekun urged Nigerians to consider alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanisms to ease the judiciary's burden.

"Litigating every disagreement and appealing every lost case, no matter how trivial, contributes significantly to the backlog of cases in the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal," she explained.

She also revealed that efforts were being made to operationalise the Supreme Court Mediation Centre in the new legal year to promote ADR methods.

Corruption remains a major issue in Nigeria, and Ms Kekere-Ekun reaffirmed her commitment to combating the menace.

She said without providing details that the Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee (COTRIMCO) has expedited the handling of corruption cases in collaboration with anti-graft agencies like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Between January and August, she said, the EFCC secured 2,387 convictions as a result of the contributio ns of COTRIMCO.

Judicial salaries and welfare

One of the most significant developments in the past legal year, Ms Kekere-Ekun said, was the passage of the amendment of the Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc.) Act, 2024, signed into law by President Bola Tinubu. The Act, which addresses long-standing concerns over judicial officers' salaries, was hailed by members of the legal profession.

However, the CJN emphasised that more must be done to support retiring and retired judges, many of whom face health challenges without adequate medical care.

She called for better healthcare provisions for both serving and retired judicial officers, noting the high rate of post-retirement deaths among judges due to inadequate support systems.

Commitment to rule of law

Ms Kekere-Ekun also touched on the judiciary's role in upholding the rule of law, which she described as the cornerstone of a functional democracy.

She issued a stern warning against disobedience to court orders, calling it "a direct affront to democracy and an invitation to anarchy."

"No individual or institution, irrespective of their standing, will be permitted to treat the judgments of our courts with levity or disregard," she said, emphasising the judiciary's resolve to uphold the sanctity of its rulings.

Modernising the criminal justice system

Despite the enactment of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) in 2015, Ms Kekere-Ekun expressed concern over its underutilisation.

She criticised the practice of arraigning suspects in court without proper preliminary investigations, calling it a major contributor to delays in the justice system.

"The ACJA provides solutions to these problems if fully implemented," she said, urging law enforcement agencies and prosecutors to comply with the Act's provisions to enhance fairness and transparency," she said.